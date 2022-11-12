Tigers vs. Volunteers Game Predictions

Here are the predictions for Saturday's game between Missouri and Tennessee from the Mizzou Sports Talk Staff.

The Missouri Tigers, coming off a loss to the Kentucky Wildcats, will travel to Knoxville, Tenn. To face the Tennessee Volunteers at 11 a.m. Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

The Tigers (4-5, 2-4 in SEC) are fighting to return to a bowl game. The Tigers need wins in two of their last three games to reach the six wins needed for a bowl berth. This week’s opponent isn’t ideal for the Tigers, who narrowly missed a third straight win when it lost, 21-17, to Kentucky.

Tennessee (8-1, 4-1) had its chance to assert itself as the nation’s No. 1 team, but it lost to Georgia on Saturday, 27-13. With the loss, the Vols are now a game back of the lead in the SEC East Division.

Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor and Publisher: The Tigers defense is good. But I don't think it's good enough to slow down Tennessee. Plus, the Tigers can't score. Give me Tennessee big. Tennessee 38, Missouri 13

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Tigers proved they could hang strong with the Georgia Bulldogs earlier in the year. But against a more explosive Tennessee offense that is likely still furious following a loss to that same Georgia team last week, Mizzou could be in for a long afternoon and will need an otherworldly performance for its stout defense to have any chance at remaining competitive. Tennessee 39, Mizzou 17

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Sure, you’d love to see a Missouri upset here, just because the Tigers seem to get so close to putting the whole thing together, only to lose. But, nah. Tennessee has this. The Vols still have something to play for, an outside shot at the College Football Playoff. Missouri’s offense is just too challenged to keep up. Tennessee 38, Missouri 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Is this where Tennessee proves its hot start was nothing more than a mirage? No. No, it doesn't. Vols handle business on the road against the Tigers, and Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker firmly replants himself in the Heisman race. Tennessee 41, Missouri 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Missouri has shown flashes of putting it all together but has been far too inconsistent to do so. Tennessee will be playing angry following the loss to Georgia and while Missouri may keep this game close for a quarter or two, it simply does not have the offensive firepower to keep up with Tennessee. Tennessee 41, Missouri 17

