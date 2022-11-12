Missouri Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers: Live Game Updates

Follow along here for live game updates from Missouri's matchup with No. 5 Tennessee.

The 2022 college football season is getting down to the nitty-gritty here in Week 11, and the Missouri Tigers will be in the thick of it this afternoon. Mizzou will be going toe-to-toe with No. 5 Tennessee on the Volunteers' home turf, which will be no easy battle. The Vols are coming off a loss to No. 1 Georgia, so they'll be looking to right their ship, and the Tigers are going to have their hands full trying to stop them.

Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker is one of the nation's most prolific passers with 21 touchdowns to his name in 2022. He's the heart and soul of this Tennessee offense, so if the Tigers want to make this a game, they're going to have to contain the Vols' phenom field general.

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz is going to have to dial up some big plays in this one. Tennessee comes in averaging over 45 points per game and even if the Vols don't hit that mark, Missouri will probably have to score more than usual to keep up.

Tennessee has plenty of talent on that side of the ball, but the Tigers have some dynamic playmakers of their own. Mizzou receiver Dominic Lovett is one of the best pass catchers in the conference and has the ability to beat any secondary given the right play call. He'll be a key player to watch in this SEC showdown.

Follow along here at MizzouSportsTalk.com for live game updates and the latest Missouri Tigers news.

Live game updates will appear here after kick off...

FIRST QUARTER: Tennessee 7, Missouri 0

-Missouri's first drive goes three-and-out, Tennessee takes possession and has pushes the ball down the field through the air. The Vols go 91 yards in seven plays and cap it off with a ten-yard Jabari Small TD run. Tennessee 7, Missouri 0 (Q1 11:05)

