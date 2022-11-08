Missouri Tigers Week 11 Opponent Preview: Tennessee Volunteers

The Missouri Tigers may have lost a wacky one to the Kentucky Wildcats last weekend, but they've still won two of their last three contests. This Saturday, they'll take on one of their toughest opponents this fall in the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers. Week 11 will see the Tigers travel to Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., where they haven't won since 2018.

The Tigers have one of the top defenses in the SEC and the country, ranking 18th nationally in total defense. That unit will have its hands full trying to contain Heisman hopeful Hendon Hooker, the Volunteers' standout quarterback.

Tennessee's got one of the best offenses in the country, but was just held to only 13 points in their last matchup. That was on the road at Georgia, though, and the Vols are back at home looking for someone to take their anger out on. Missouri will need to play its best football of the season to be competitive in this one.

Here's how the Volunteers have looked so far in 2022.

Tennessee Volunteers

2022 Record: 8-1

Offensive Set: No-Huddle Spread

Returning Offensive Starters: 7

Quarterback Hendon Hooker is the heart and soul of this Volunteers offense. He's made a strong Heisman campaign throwing for over 2,500 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2022. Tennessee may have slipped against No. 1 Georgia in Week 10, but the No. 5 Volunteers will be firing on all cylinders at home on Saturday.

Missouri's got one of the better pass defenses in the country and their front seven pose a serious pass rushing threat. The key for Mizzou will be to eliminate big plays and to get off the field on third downs. The longer Hooker has the ball in his hands, the more susceptible the Tigers are to a breakdown that he'll capitalize on.

*Denotes returning starter.

QB Hendon Hooker*

RB Jabari Small*

WR Cedric Tillman*

WR Bru McCoy

WR Jalin Hyatt

TE Princeton Fant

LT Gerald Mincey

LG Jerome Carvin*

C Cooper Mays*

RG Javontez Spraggins, Jr.*

RT Darnell Wright*

Defensive Set: 4-2-5

Returning Defensive Starters: 4

The focus on Tennessee all year has been their offense, and for good reason, but the Volunteer defense has several NFL caliber players as well, like safety Trevon Flowers. Still Tennessee's defense is good, not great, and the Tigers should have an opportunity to score points.

What's most important for Tigers quarterback Brady Cook and the Missouri offense is to hold onto the ball. If they can avoid turnovers, that means less chances for the Vols with the football in their hands.

DE Tyler Baron

DT Kurott Garland

DT Omari Thomas

DE Byron Young*

MLB Juwan Mitchell

WLB Jeremy Banks*

CB Christian Charles

CB Kamal Hadden

STAR Tamarion McDonald

S Jaylen McCollough*

S Trevon Flowers*

