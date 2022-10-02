Skip to main content
Tigers WR Dominic Lovett Exits Game vs. Georgia With Lower Body Injury

Losing Lovett would be a huge blow for the Missouri offense.

As the Missouri Tigers go for the monumental upset of the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, they will need all hands on deck to do so. 

Partially through the second quarter, they appeared on pace to pull off the upset, especially with the offense showing signs of life against a stout defense. Leading the way was receiver Dominic Lovett, who had six catches for 84 yards. 

Roughly halfway through the second quarter, though, Lovett suffered a lower-body injury on a reverse play that went nowhere. He limped off the field following the play and into the medical tent on the sideline. 

The Tigers will hope he's able to go again in this one, as losing him would be a huge blow to an offense that will have to pull out all the stops for the upset. 

This is a developing story and will be updated

