Mizzou Commits Continue to Impress on Friday Nights
With thirty days until the early signing period kicks off, Missouri holds 21 commitments in the 2026 class, a far cry from where Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers' staff sat a month ago when Missouri held pledges from just 10 prospects.
Missouri is one of the nation's hottest teams on the recruiting trail as of late, and has brought in some truly impressive talent to the class.
Take a look at which of The Tigers' commits put together the most dominant performances this past week at the high school level.
4-Star QB Gavin Sidwar - La Salle College High School (Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania)
La Salle (9-1) 24, St. John's Prep (5-5) 14
Same story, different week for Missouri quarterback commit Gavin Sidwar as, once again, he put together a near perfect game for La Salle in a win, this time taking downSt. John's Prep, 24-14.
The senior signal caller finished 23-of-31 through the air for 262 yards and two touchdowns, according to Drew Markol of Bucks County Courier Times. He also got involved a bit in the run game with a rushing score as well.
The 4-Star prospect has thrown for over 2,400 yards this season with 28 touchdowns to just four interceptions.
3-Star TE Isaac Jensen - Millard South High School (Omaha, Nebraska)
Millard South (9-1) 45, Westview (6-4) 3
Isaac Jensen had a strong showing this past week for Millard South in a lopsided win over Westview High School, 45-3. The future Tigers' target hauled in three receptions for 63 yards and a score, showing off his strength and athleticism at the tight end position.
Through ten games this season, the 3-Star prospect has 25 receptions for 451 yards and 11 scores, and has helped his team to an impressive 9-1 record.
Look at the clip above and see for yourself the unique skill set that Jensen will bring to the Tigers' tight end room. Watch on the second play as he completely improvises to get open in the end zone and bring in a tough touchdown grab.
4-Star EDGE Micah Nickerson - South Pike High School (Magnolia, Mississippi)
McComb (8-1) 41, South Pike (3-6) 12
Micah Nickerson, the former Mississippi State commit turned future Missouri star, was excellent again this week for his high school team.
Although South Pike fell once again, dropping its sixth game of the season to McComb High School, 41-12, the Tigers' commit was far from the problem. He finished the game with seven tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack, and was frequently in the McComb backfield.
Through nine games this season, the 4-Star prospect has been dominant on the defensive end with 49 tackles, 15.0 TFL's and 7.0 sacks. He's also been involved at times on the offense as a receiver, hauling in eight receptions for 213 yards and three scores.