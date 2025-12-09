Mizzou QB Signee Closes Out Varsity Career with State Title

High school football has finally come to an end for each of Missouri's 2026 signees, and while many of them put together impressive final seasons for their teams, only one was able to secure a state championship to close out his varsity career.

3-Star Tigers quarterback signee Gavin Sidwar led La Salle College High School in Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania to an impressive 34-20 win this past week over Central Catholic from Pittsburgh, securing his school's second ever Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) State Championship.

La Salle College HS defeats Pittsburgh Central Catholic 34-20 to claim the 2025 PIAA 6A Football Championship! 🏆 #PIAAFootball pic.twitter.com/iRIXzp9dyV — PIAA (@PIAASports) December 7, 2025

Sidwar put together an impressive performance in the win, finishing 21-of-28 through the air for 182 yards and two touchdowns. He spoke with Missouri Tigers on SI about the game, saying, "It's what my teammates and I worked for starting four years ago. It feels amazing, and I'm still enjoying every moment of it."

Through La Salle's 14 games this season, Sidwar completed 77% of his passes (241-for-310) for 3,368 yards and 40 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He helped his team average just under 40 points per game, showing off the entirety of his skillset week in, week out.

Take a look at some of the most impressive plays and performances this season from the future Tigers' signal caller below.

Missouri QB commit Gavin Sidwar (@Gavin7Sidwar) finished last week's game against Salesianum HS (DE) with 2 passing TDs and over 230 yards through the air



Take a look at one of his most impressive throws from the night



Threads the needle to ND commit Joey O'Brien… pic.twitter.com/rwPsAhkEdp — Mason Woods (@mawoods_) September 8, 2025

In an early season game against Salesianum High School, Sidwar put together a 230 yard, two touchdown outing with his most impressive play coming on a sideline strike to his wideout, Notre Dame commit Joey O'Brien. Sidwar floats the ball just over the outstretched hands of a defender and drops it right into his receiver's hands as the safety closes down as well, giving his team a first down an extending the drive.

Check out Missouri QB commit Gavin Sidwar's (@Gavin7Sidwar) best plays from last week's win over St. Joseph's Prep (PA)



He finished the game 23/31 for 262 yards and 3 total TD (2 pass, 1 rush)@MizzouSI pic.twitter.com/hj2magsHE1 — Mason Woods (@mawoods_) November 3, 2025

In a November matchup with St. Joseph's Prep, a team he would later face again in the playoffs, the Tigers commit was absolutely dominant from start to finish. He finished that matchup with 262 passing yards and two touchdowns, and even added another score with his legs.

Look at how Sidwar is able to operate at all levels of the defense, completing short, intermediate and deep passes with ease. Also take note of his pocket presence, and the way he is able to weave in and out of pressure to find throwing lanes.

Take a look at some of Mizzou QB commit Gavin Sidwar's (@Gavin7Sidwar) best throws from last week's 49-7 playoff win over Easton Area (PA)



He finished 15/19 for 259 yards and 2 TD



La Salle will face North Penn (12-2) on Nov. 28 for a trip to the state title game@MizzouSI pic.twitter.com/UAtZlM6yxe — Mason Woods (@mawoods_) November 25, 2025

Finally, take a look at a late season, playoff matchup against Easton Area High School. Sidwar finished the game 15-of-19 for 259 yards and two touchdowns, leading his team to a 49-7 victory.

While his production was somewhat limited due to the blowout nature of the game, the Tigers signee was still able to show off his impressive arm strength, as well as his ability to fit passes into tight windows.

Though Sidwar is set to enter a somewhat crowded quarterback room, featuring Beau Pribula and former 4-Star Matt Zollers, he looks to have already shown the necessary skill set to compete at the SEC level, and could potentially push for playing time early.

Sidwar also spoke on what he's looking forward to most when he arrives on campus, saying, "I can finally start turning my attention to Missouri. I’m excited for the opportunity."

He continued, "I'm looking forward to meeting my teammates and getting to work. It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little kid to play college football. Now I need to make the most of it."

