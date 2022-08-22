Missouri DB Jaylon Carlies: Tigers' Secondary Can 'Really Depend on Each Other'

Carlies discussed how the Missouri secondary could be a strength for the Tigers this season.

As the Missouri Tigers enter the third year under coach Eliah Drinkwitz, they continue to work their way back to contender status in the SEC. The Tigers have shown improvement in every year under Drinkwitz and are hoping this season will bear the same results.

However, if they are to show improvement in 2022, they will need to drastically improve on the defensive side of the ball. Last season the Tigers were one of the worst defenses in the FBS, ranking 113 out of 130 while allowing 33.8 points per game. They would also allow a staggering 434.6 yards of total offense per game.

Despite those alarming statistics, though, the Tigers' defense did feature talent that showed signs of a strong core to build around. Among those potential building blocks was defensive back Jaylon Carlies.

Carlies recorded 67 total tackles, 54 of which were solo with three tackles for loss. He would also lead the Tigers in interceptions with four, showcasing an ability to shut down opponents through the air.

Now, the Tigers will look to Carlies to serve as a leader in the secondary this season, a responsibility that he is more than ready for.

"One of my jobs is just keeping the back end together," Carlies said. "Keeping everybody on the same page and communicating with everybody."

"This fall camp really showed that we can really depend on each other going into the season."

As the Tigers look to improve across the board defensively this season, Carlies will lead the way as a strong leader of the unit. If he and the rest of the Missouri secondary can take another step forward, then the Tigers' defense could see drastic improvement from where they were last season.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here