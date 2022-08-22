'We Know Our 22': Mizzou's Drinkwitz Finalizing Starters Prior To Season Opener

Saturday's practice was the final showing for Eli Drinkwitz before naming the starters for Week 1 against Louisiana Tech.

Saturday’s open practice for Missouri wasn’t what the fans were likely expecting.

Sure, those supporting the Tigers in 2022 got a glimpse of what new starting quarterback Brady Cook can bring to the table with the first-team offense, but most of the roster is still being finalized. It’s the final countdown until Louisiana Tech arrives in Columbia.

According to Tigers coach Eli Drinkiwitz, he feels as if he “has his 22.” Saturday was just a run-through to make sure starters on both sides made sense.

“We’ll be sharing that with the guys over the course of the next 48 hours about what their roles are,” Drinkwitz said. “It’s going to really be key for us to embrace our role as a team first.”

Cook being named the starter ends any drama at the game’s most crucial position. Several receivers, including incoming freshman Luther Burden, along with sophomore Dominic Lovett, likely have locked up two of three starting roles for Mizzou’s passing attack.

One position battle fans should be monitoring is at running back. With star tailback Tyler Badie now in the pros, Mizzou went hard in the transfer portal to upgrade its backfield, adding Nathaniel Peat (Stanford) and Cody Scharder (Truman State).

Peat finished his final season in Palo Alto with 467 total yards of offense and three scores as the Cardinal’s No. 2 runner. Schrader, a native of St. Louis, joined the Tigers after leading NCAA-D-II last season with 2,074 rushing yards on 300 carries for 24 touchdowns.

Peat and Schrader were added to the backfield in hopes of seeing more explosive plays to keep drives alive behind potential starter Elijah Young. One thing Drinkwitz has preached all offseason is the need for consistency on third down.

“We’ve done OK on explosive plays and being able to run the ball and play actions but haven’t felt like that third-down rhythm and execution between the quarterbacks and the wide receivers was where it needs to be,” Drinkwitz said.

According to Drinkiwtiz, the Bulldogs come with an intimidating third-down pass rush that forces teams to feel the pressure immediately. This wouldn’t be a cause for concern if the defense was meeting the third-year coach’s standards.

It isn’t. According to Drink, after the past two scrimmages, the Tigers have failed to record a turnover against the first- or second-team offense.

“(Turnovers) are the No. 1 indicator of success,” Drinkwitz said. “Statistically, wins and losses come down to who wins the turnover margins. We have to force them.”

Last season, Mizzou finished tied for fifth among SEC teams in interceptions with 11. The Tigers also tallied six fumble recoveries, second-fewest in the conference, surpassing only Auburn and Vanderbilt, both of which finished with a mere three.

The Tigers open the season at Faurot Field on Sept. 3.

