Mizzou Football Week 1 Snap Count Totals and PFF Takeaways

The Missouri Tigers defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 54-14 in Week 1 and were up 40-0 at halftime. Due to the Tigers' strong start, many players received significant playing time, which opened up new looks for Missouri. Here are three takeaways from Missouri players' PFF grades in Week 1.

Naeshaun Montgomery has elite stamina

After being named a starter on the Tigers' depth chart on Saturday, the Florida transfer played the most snaps of any Tiger during Week 1. His 59 snaps were 13 snaps higher than anyone else on the team. The next closest receiver was Shaun Terry II, who accumulated 37 snaps.

26 of his 59 reps were pass plays and he had five targets, three receptions and 47 yards. Montgomery was given a relatively average PFF grade of 60.9, but the volume of snaps he received represent high levels of effort and stamina from the sophomore transfer.

Jack Lange and Whit Hafer protected the pass effectively

Head coach Eli Drinkwitz cited Jack Lange and Whit Hafer as two guys that would have elevated roles in the absence of Cayden Green during Week 1 and they certainly fulfilled their duties.

Lange had the second most snaps on the team with 46 and specialized in the pass block. In 26 passing plays, Lange boasted a team-best 88 pass block grade. His overall grade was a 60.3 due to a lack of success against the run, but his outing was still positive considering the upside of the 6-foot-8 sophomore.

Hafer's 77.1 offensive grade ranked fifth on the team and the highest outside of wide receivers and quarterbacks. Hafer boasted an 83.9 pass block grade and 72.3 run block grade, proving his versatility and impact as a plug-and-play Tiger.

Elijah Dotson is a great fit at STAR

The Michigan transfer led the defense and the entire team with a nearly flawless 93.6 defensive grade in 18 snaps. The safety recorded a 92 coverage grade in 14 snaps, which was substantially higher than the next best score of 80.6.

Dotson is one of two Tigers that could start at the STAR position, alongside Kensley Louidor-Faustin, and his performance Thursday was an indicator of what he could bring to the position. The sophomore recorded three solo tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception that was nullified.

Listed below is PFF's recorded snap counts of every Missouri Tiger during Week 1.

Offense

Sep 3, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Donovan Olugbode (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterbacks

Austin Simmons - 37 snaps

Matt Zollers - 33 snaps

Nick Evers- 6 snaps

Gavin Sidwar - 3 snaps

Wide receivers

Naeshaun Montgomery - 59 snaps

Shaun Terry II - 37 snaps

Caleb Goodie Sr. - 34 snaps

DaMarion Fowlkes - 32 snaps

Cayden Lee - 30 snaps

Donovan Olugbode - 30 snaps

Kenric Lanier II - 12 snaps

Noah Flaskamp - 4 snaps

Running backs

Jamal Roberts - 31 snaps

Anthony Favrow - 18 snaps

Xai'Shaun Edwards - 17 snaps

Preston Hatfield - 6 snaps

Malae Fonoti - 5 snaps

Max Warner - 2 snaps

Centers

Colin Sorensen - 41 snaps

Dominick Giudice - 38 snaps

Guards/tackles

Jack Lange - 46 snaps

Whit Hafer - 41 snaps

Zack Owens - 41 snaps

Tristan Wilson - 38 snaps

Curtis Peagler - 38 snaps

Luke Work - 38 snaps

Khalief Canty Jr. - 38 snaps

Logan Reichert - 33 snaps

Ryan Jostes - 3 snaps

Tight ends

Jude James - 23 snaps

Jordon Harris - 21 snaps

Brett Norfleet - 19 snaps

Gavin Hoffman - 15 snaps

Defense

Sep 3, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions quarterback Garrison Davis (15) throws a pass against Missouri Tigers safety CJ Bass III (14) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safeties

Jayden McGregory - 29 snaps

CJ Bass II - 28 snaps

Trajen Greco - 24 snaps

Santana Banner - 19 snaps

Elijah Dotson - 18 snaps

Jackson Hancock - 18 snaps

JaDon Blair - 9 snaps

Kensley Louidor-Faustin - 8 snaps

Brody Jones - 7 snaps

Carter Stewart - 3 snaps

Cornerbacks

Sione Laulea - 28 snaps

Jaxson Gates - 21 snaps

Cameron Keys - 18 snaps

Nick DeLoach Jr. - 15 snaps

Chris Graves Jr. - 14 snaps

Jahlil Florence - 14 snaps

Ahmod Billins - 3 snaps

Linebackers

Dante McClellan - 25 snaps

Nicholas Rodriguez - 25 snaps

Jeremiah Beasley - 18 snaps

Brian Huff - 16 snaps

Robert Woodyard Jr. - 13 snaps

Bobby Washington Jr. - 8 snaps

JJ Bush - 3 snaps

Edge rushers

Demarcus Johnson - 17 snaps

Jaden Jones - 17 snaps

Daeden Hopkins - 16 snaps

Malik Bryant - 16 snaps

Darris Smith - 15 snaps

Langden Kitchen - 12 snaps

Kamauryn Morgan - 8 snaps

Cavan Tuley - 7 snaps

Defensive tackles

Jason Dowell - 27 snaps

Donta Simpson - 22 snaps

Jalen Marshall - 19 snaps

Mark Hensley - 15 snaps

Marquis Gracial - 9 snaps

Sterling Webb - 6 snaps

Jadon Frick - 1 snap

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