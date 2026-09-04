Mizzou Football Week 1 Snap Count Totals and PFF Takeaways
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The Missouri Tigers defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 54-14 in Week 1 and were up 40-0 at halftime. Due to the Tigers' strong start, many players received significant playing time, which opened up new looks for Missouri. Here are three takeaways from Missouri players' PFF grades in Week 1.
Naeshaun Montgomery has elite stamina
After being named a starter on the Tigers' depth chart on Saturday, the Florida transfer played the most snaps of any Tiger during Week 1. His 59 snaps were 13 snaps higher than anyone else on the team. The next closest receiver was Shaun Terry II, who accumulated 37 snaps.
26 of his 59 reps were pass plays and he had five targets, three receptions and 47 yards. Montgomery was given a relatively average PFF grade of 60.9, but the volume of snaps he received represent high levels of effort and stamina from the sophomore transfer.
Jack Lange and Whit Hafer protected the pass effectively
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz cited Jack Lange and Whit Hafer as two guys that would have elevated roles in the absence of Cayden Green during Week 1 and they certainly fulfilled their duties.
Lange had the second most snaps on the team with 46 and specialized in the pass block. In 26 passing plays, Lange boasted a team-best 88 pass block grade. His overall grade was a 60.3 due to a lack of success against the run, but his outing was still positive considering the upside of the 6-foot-8 sophomore.
Hafer's 77.1 offensive grade ranked fifth on the team and the highest outside of wide receivers and quarterbacks. Hafer boasted an 83.9 pass block grade and 72.3 run block grade, proving his versatility and impact as a plug-and-play Tiger.
Elijah Dotson is a great fit at STAR
The Michigan transfer led the defense and the entire team with a nearly flawless 93.6 defensive grade in 18 snaps. The safety recorded a 92 coverage grade in 14 snaps, which was substantially higher than the next best score of 80.6.
Dotson is one of two Tigers that could start at the STAR position, alongside Kensley Louidor-Faustin, and his performance Thursday was an indicator of what he could bring to the position. The sophomore recorded three solo tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception that was nullified.
Listed below is PFF's recorded snap counts of every Missouri Tiger during Week 1.
Offense
Quarterbacks
Austin Simmons - 37 snaps
Matt Zollers - 33 snaps
Nick Evers- 6 snaps
Gavin Sidwar - 3 snaps
Wide receivers
Naeshaun Montgomery - 59 snaps
Shaun Terry II - 37 snaps
Caleb Goodie Sr. - 34 snaps
DaMarion Fowlkes - 32 snaps
Cayden Lee - 30 snaps
Donovan Olugbode - 30 snaps
Kenric Lanier II - 12 snaps
Noah Flaskamp - 4 snaps
Running backs
Jamal Roberts - 31 snaps
Anthony Favrow - 18 snaps
Xai'Shaun Edwards - 17 snaps
Preston Hatfield - 6 snaps
Malae Fonoti - 5 snaps
Max Warner - 2 snaps
Centers
Colin Sorensen - 41 snaps
Dominick Giudice - 38 snaps
Guards/tackles
Jack Lange - 46 snaps
Whit Hafer - 41 snaps
Zack Owens - 41 snaps
Tristan Wilson - 38 snaps
Curtis Peagler - 38 snaps
Luke Work - 38 snaps
Khalief Canty Jr. - 38 snaps
Logan Reichert - 33 snaps
Ryan Jostes - 3 snaps
Tight ends
Jude James - 23 snaps
Jordon Harris - 21 snaps
Brett Norfleet - 19 snaps
Gavin Hoffman - 15 snaps
Defense
Safeties
Jayden McGregory - 29 snaps
CJ Bass II - 28 snaps
Trajen Greco - 24 snaps
Santana Banner - 19 snaps
Elijah Dotson - 18 snaps
Jackson Hancock - 18 snaps
JaDon Blair - 9 snaps
Kensley Louidor-Faustin - 8 snaps
Brody Jones - 7 snaps
Carter Stewart - 3 snaps
Cornerbacks
Sione Laulea - 28 snaps
Jaxson Gates - 21 snaps
Cameron Keys - 18 snaps
Nick DeLoach Jr. - 15 snaps
Chris Graves Jr. - 14 snaps
Jahlil Florence - 14 snaps
Ahmod Billins - 3 snaps
Linebackers
Dante McClellan - 25 snaps
Nicholas Rodriguez - 25 snaps
Jeremiah Beasley - 18 snaps
Brian Huff - 16 snaps
Robert Woodyard Jr. - 13 snaps
Bobby Washington Jr. - 8 snaps
JJ Bush - 3 snaps
Edge rushers
Demarcus Johnson - 17 snaps
Jaden Jones - 17 snaps
Daeden Hopkins - 16 snaps
Malik Bryant - 16 snaps
Darris Smith - 15 snaps
Langden Kitchen - 12 snaps
Kamauryn Morgan - 8 snaps
Cavan Tuley - 7 snaps
Defensive tackles
Jason Dowell - 27 snaps
Donta Simpson - 22 snaps
Jalen Marshall - 19 snaps
Mark Hensley - 15 snaps
Marquis Gracial - 9 snaps
Sterling Webb - 6 snaps
Jadon Frick - 1 snap
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Zachary Knox-Doyle is a journalism student at the University of Missouri and an emphatic consumer of basketball and many other sports. He writes for the Missouri Tigers on SI, is assistant sports editor at the Maneater student newspaper and hosts multiple shows for KCOU. From Normal, Ill., he strives for a work ethic similar to Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, living by the motto "Good, better, best." KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow mizzou_kcsn