Former Missouri Coach Barry Odom Named Next UNLV Head Coach

Barry Odom will look to bring consistency to a UNLV program that hasn't made a bowl game since 2014.

On Tuesday UNLV announced that it would be bringing on Barry Odom as its next head coach.

Prior to being announced as the coach at UNLV, Odom spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Arkansas Razorbacks and four seasons as the head coach of the Missouri Tigers.

Odom was brought on to coach the Tigers in 2016 and led them to a 4-8 record in his first season at the helm. While on paper it was an underwhelming initial season, it would be Odom's only losing season in his four years at Missouri.

Following a 4-8 debut Odom orchestrated back-to-back winning seasons, going 7-6 in 2017 and 8-5 in 2018. However, while the Tigers sported winning records, they were unable to cap off either season with a win in their bowl game appearances.

After losing to 2-9 Arkansas to end the 2019 season with a underwhelming 6-6 record Odom would be fired, and then hired by Arkansas that same offseason, where he served as defensive coordinator for two seasons.

Odom will come in and look to help UNLV gain bowl eligibility for the first time since 2014, and if he can put together consistent seasons like he did at Missouri then the future could be bright in Las Vegas.

