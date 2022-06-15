Mizzou Lands Commitment From Oregon Transfer DL Kristian Williams

The Tigers continue to add depth to the defensive front

The Missouri Tigers have been active in the NCAA Transfer Portal and on the recruiting trail throughout the last few months, and on Tuesday that continued, with former Oregon defensive lineman Kristian Williams committing to the program.

Williams made his announcement on his personal Twitter account.

Originally out of Southwind (Memphis, TN) High School, Williams committed to Oregon as part of the 2019 class over offers from Indiana, Memphis, Minnesota, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, UCF and Virginia, among many others.

In three seasons with the Ducks, he totaled 25 tackles, one tackle for loss and defended one pass in 24 games.

After those three seasons, Williams went through a portion of spring drills with the Ducks, before entering the transfer portal on May 3.

He did not participate in the Ducks' annual spring game.

Williams is now the 11th player to transfer to Mizzou via the transfer Portal since mid-December, as well as the fourth defensive lineman.

He now joins former Oklahoma State defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan, former Auburn defensive lineman Ian Matthews, as well as Baylor's Josh Landry, who is the most recent addition.

The Tigers have also added linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper from Florida, Linebacker Tyrone Hopper from North Carolina, and cornerback Dreyden Norwood from Texas A&M on the defensive side of the ball, as well as offensive lineman Bence Poglar, running back Nathaniel Peat, quarterback Jack Abraham, and tight end Tyler Stephens on offense.

