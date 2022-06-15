Skip to main content

Mizzou Lands Commitment From Oregon Transfer DL Kristian Williams

The Tigers continue to add depth to the defensive front

The Missouri Tigers have been active in the NCAA Transfer Portal and on the recruiting trail throughout the last few months, and on Tuesday that continued, with former Oregon defensive lineman Kristian Williams committing to the program

Williams made his announcement on his personal Twitter account. 

Originally out of Southwind (Memphis, TN) High School, Williams committed to Oregon as part of the 2019 class over offers from Indiana, Memphis, Minnesota, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, UCF and Virginia, among many others. 

In three seasons with the Ducks, he totaled 25 tackles, one tackle for loss and defended one pass in 24 games.

After those three seasons, Williams went through a portion of spring drills with the Ducks, before entering the transfer portal on May 3.

He did not participate in the Ducks' annual spring game. 

Williams is now the 11th player to transfer to Mizzou via the transfer Portal since mid-December, as well as the fourth defensive lineman. 

He now joins former Oklahoma State defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan, former Auburn defensive lineman Ian Matthews, as well as Baylor's Josh Landry, who is the most recent addition. 

The Tigers have also added linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper from Florida, Linebacker Tyrone Hopper from North Carolina, and cornerback Dreyden Norwood from Texas A&M on the defensive side of the ball, as well as offensive lineman Bence Poglar, running back Nathaniel Peat, quarterback Jack Abraham, and tight end Tyler Stephens on offense. 

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

FVQdOv6UYAA2hw3
Football

Mizzou Lands Commitment From Oregon Transfer DL Kristian Williams

By Matt Galatzan20 seconds ago
USATSI_17059370
Football

Kansas State Defensive Players to Watch Versus Mizzou Week 2

By Collier Logan12 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-13 at 1.06.24 PM
Recruiting

Scouting Report: Missouri WR Commitment Marquis Johnson

By Mizzou Sports Talk Staff14 hours ago
Mpemba MU
Recruiting

M'Pemba Returning to Mizzou Tuesday | Mizzou Recruiting Tracker

By Mizzou Sports Talk StaffJun 13, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-13 at 1.08.09 PM
Recruiting

Mizzou Lands Commitment From Speedy Texas WR Marquis Johnson

By Matt GalatzanJun 13, 2022
FCDvCEoXsAI5F2r.0
Recruiting

'Game Changer' Scouting Report: Mizzou WR Luther Burden

By Brian SmithJun 13, 2022
USATSI_17454327
News

Mizzou 2022 Opponent Preview: Kansas State Wildcats

By Collier LoganJun 13, 2022
Eliah Drinkwitz
Football

Eliah Drinkwitz Is In For The Long Haul With Mizzou

By Matt GalatzanJun 11, 2022
brown mizzou
Basketball

SEC Return Rankings: Where Does Mizzou Hoops Land?

By Zach DimmittJun 11, 2022