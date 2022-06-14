Scouting Report: Missouri WR Commitment Marquis Johnson

The Missouri Tigers scored a prime receiver out of the Houston, Texas area on Monday. After this past weekend’s visit to campus, Marquis Johnson is ready to call Columbia, Mo. home.

Marquis Johnson

Size: 6’0”, 180-pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Dickinson (Texas) High School

Recruitment

Mizzou’s fifth commitment of the 2023 recruiting class turned down offers from Arkansas, Houston, Indiana, Colorado, SMU, Washington State and Colorado State among others.

Frame

Good arm length. Has strength in his lower hips and lower body that provides balance and explosive movements. Can use more power in his upper body that when combined with his foot quickness and change of direction skills will help to make Johnson an all-around playmaker.

Athleticism

Shifty, sudden, and smooth with how he runs, Johnson is a great candidate to play in the slot or out wide with his athletic skills. His most noticeable attribute stems from how well he sets up his quick cuts that leave defenders behind.

One foot in the ground and he changes direction without losing much of his speed. It’s impressive. The lateral quickness, as well as stop-and-start ability, are also on point for Johnson.

He also has natural hands that allow him to catch the football away from his body. There’s no fighting the football, Johnson just makes the catch.

Versatility

This young man can take it to the house on any given kickoff. He’s fun to watch as he hits the gap in the blocking scheme at full tilt. Then, he will quickly make a defender miss that thinks there’s a chance for a big hit on Johnson. It’s obvious that his vision and football IQ help elevate the use of his speed and elusiveness. All those skills will be impactful as a receiver, too.

Johnson is definitely a slot receiver. His style of play is made for it. Additionally, this young man can move around. Play outside, to the boundary, or even use him out of the backfield to run screens and short routes just to get the ball in his hands and allow him to make a play.

Best Physical Attribute

Quick feet. Without his quickness, Johnson would still be good, but he’s light on his feet in a way that allows him to add those quick movements that are just natural. It’s hard for any player to get a clean tackle on Johnson.

Areas to Improve

For a high school receiver, there’s always room for route running improvements. That stated, the more pressing need is just continuing to add strength. Once he’s added another 10 to 15 pounds, Johnson will be a big-play threat in terms of running by defenders as well as breaking tackles to set up the footwork that he’s so well known for with the next defender he must beat in a one-on-one situation.

