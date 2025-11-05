Mizzou Locks in Weekend Visitor, Extends New Offers Ahead of Texas A&M Showdown
As Missouri heads into one of its hardest games on the schedule, taking on undefeated Texas A&M at Faurot Field on November 8, the Tigers' staff has been active on the recruiting trail, lining up visits and extending new offers to talented prospects.
This week, Missouri locked in a trip for a very impressive player in the 2028 class, and extended scholarship offers to four others.
The player expected to be in Columbia this weekend is defensive lineman Joshua Rogers from Brebeuf Jesuit Prep in Indianapolis. He took to social media to share the news.
Though unranked as a prospect currently, the 2028 defender stands at 6-foot-3, 255 lbs. as just a sophomore and has already shown many traits of an elite talent this year for his high school football team.
Through ten games this fall, Rogers compiled an impressive 42 tackles, 11.0 TFL's and 5.0 sacks.
This weekend will be his first time in Columbia, but he has taken trips to several power four programs this season: Michigan, Indiana, Notre Dame and Purdue.
Currently, Missouri has yet to direct much focus to the 2028 class, but making a strong early impression with such a high ceiling prospect could work out for the Tigers down the line.
As for the prospects that received scholarship offers this week, the first was 4-Star 2027 defensive lineman Karlos May from Ramsay High School in Birmingham, Alabama. Like Rogers, he took to social media as well to share the news.
May is a dominant defender in the 2027 class, ranked as the No. 25 player at his position in the nation and the No. 6 player in the state, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. Outside of Missouri, he holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida State and many more.
He stands 6-foot-3, 305 lbs. and has helped the Ramsay Rams to a 6-3 regular season record and berth in the 5A state playoffs this year. They will take on Jacksonville High School on November 7.
The next player to receive an offer was fellow 2027 defensive lineman Jaderian Jones.
A 3-Star prospect from South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas, Texas, Jones is ranked as the No. 62 player at his position in the country and the No. 76 overall prospect in the state, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
He stands 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. and has helped his high school team dominate their opponents this season, allowing offenses to score just 9.2 points per game. He has 44 tackles, 8.0 TFL's and 4.0 sacks as a junior this year.
The third player to receive a Tigers' scholarship offer was 3-Star 2027 running back Jayshon Gibson from Richland High School in North Richland Hills, Texas. The Lone Star State product stands 5-foot-9, 185 lbs. and has shown many elite traits throughout his junior season.
He is currently ranked as the No. 35 running back in the class and the No. 60 player in Texas, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, and has rushed for over 1,500 yards with 24 touchdowns this season.
He's helped his team to a 6-3 regular season record, and has averaged nearly nine yards per carry through the nine games.
The fourth player to receive an offer from Missouri was another running back prospect, 3-Star Nigel Newkirk from Gainesville High School in Georgia.
A 5-foot-11, 200 lb. bruiser, Newkirk is actually tied for the No. 35 spot in the national running back rankings, according to 247Sports. He checks in at No. 47 overall for the state of Georgia.
In six appearances this fall for Ola, the physical back compiled an impressive 690 yards and eight touchdowns on just 92 carries, an average of over seven yards per rush.
While the Tigers still do not hold a commitment in the 2027 class, Eli Drinkwitz and the staff are remaining active on the trail, and have seemingly done a great job thus far in identifying talented prospects.