Mizzou Mailbag: What We Learned About Mizzou Football After Win Over Kansas

Following a Week 1 matchup against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, the Tigers first Power Four challenge resulted in a dominant 38-21 victory over Kansas. Following the road win, head coach Eli Drinkwitz took objection to how Kansas handled the rivalry outside of football, resulting in a potential all-time quote from the seventh-year head coach.

"We left Kansas bleeding again," Drinkwitz said.

Considering the hype video Kansas posted before the contest that used war history instead of game history, the win was monumental for Missouri. But taking the emotional aspects out of the game, the Tigers were far from perfect in the contest and have a lot to improve before SEC play.

The brightest spot for Missouri was the passing attack, as Simmons led a controlled group that connected on three scores and 292 passing yards. Cayden Lee and Donovan Olugbode each collected at least 120 yards, an amount that Missouri players reached twice all of last season.

Although things looked peachy from a passing perspective, the Tigers learned a lot about their team at other positions and not everything was positive. Missouri specifically struggled in special teams, with two blocked field goal attempts, one of which was taken back for a Jayhawk touchdown.

"Special teams was was not good tonight in any form or facet and that's going to get cleaned up," Drinkwitz said following the game.

Missouri's special teams posted a 31.1 PFF grade compared to the overall team grade of 78.4. Aside from the blocked kicks and poor line protection, Craig made a 32-yard attempt and went 5-for-5 on extra point attempts.

Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) runs the ball against Kansas Jayhawks during the game inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the offensive end, the Tigers were also inefficient running the football. Missouri averaged less than three yards per carry outside of a 64-yard touchdown from Jamal Roberts. Before the game Drinkwitz mentioned that the room was his "biggest point of concern" on the depth chart and following the win the room still has plenty of problems to address without Ahmad Hardy.

Defensively, Missouri showed improvement in the pass rush after recording one sack in Week 1. The Daeden Hopkins-led front accumulated four sacks in the contest and the team posted a 78.6 pass rush PFF grade. Missouri's top defensive grade was against the run with a 78.8, holding Kansas under three yards per carry and 81 rushing yards.

But much like the offense and the special teams, the Tigers still have a lot to prove before SEC competition kicks off. The Tigers' secondary looked good on paper, holding Isaiah Marshall to 13-for-30, 168 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, but Marshall's missed passes spoke more to his play than the Missouri unit.

Outside of leaving receivers open, Missouri added their first interception of the season with an impressive Jahlil Florence snag. Florence matched a team trend of average to below average PFF tackling grades, posting a team-low 28.8.

All in all, the Tigers showed steady improvement in the pass game and pass rush, but the run game, special teams and secondary needs to prove much more for Missouri to have a chance at the College Football Playoff down the line.

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