Mizzou Names Austin Simmons the Starting Quarterback in 2026

The Missouri Tigers have named Ole Miss transfer Austin Simmons as the team's starting quarterback for the 2026 season, per the team's social media. Simmons was a part of a quarterback competition with Matt Zollers, UConn transfer Nick Evers and true freshman Gavin Sidwar.

Simmons committed to the Tigers on Jan. 6 during the winter transfer portal window and has looked the part of being the starter since the start of the spring. Simmons' teammates and coaches have been nothing short of complimentary of him since he arrived in Columbia, including new quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley.

"The thing I like about him is he's a poised guy," Riley said on March 15. "I don't think anything gets him too high or too low. There's not a lot of panic in him, learning a new system, learning his new teammates, just all those things combined, it's definitely been one of the highlights as we evaluate him."

Simmons threw for 1,026 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions during his two seasons of play with the Rebels. He started the first two games of Ole Miss's eventual playoff season before suffering an injury and getting replaced by Trinidad Chambliss.



His injury last year set him back in terms of production, but the talent he possesses still shows on tape. It was still enough for him to separate himself as the clear starter for 2026.

"I think he's very competitive in nature, and he's got natural talent as a quarterback, obviously, very good arm talent, decision maker, has the ability to run, " head coach Eli Drinkwitz said on Feb 26. "Obviously, hasn't played a ton of football because of the injury last year, but when he has gotten his opportunity, has played at a really high level and high clip."

The quarterback competition that Drinkwitz opened up to start the season was not uncommon, though many on the outside believed it was Simmons' job to lose. The quarterback position last season went slightly off script with Beau Pribula and Sam Horn getting injured, forcing Zollers to play more than he was expected to.



Because of that, it looks like Zollers could be slated to redshirt this season to preserve a year of eligibility. That's not confirmed yet, however, though the addition of Evers from UConn adds more depth and gives Drinkwitz the option to do so.

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