Mizzou Needs to Worry About Former Recruiting Target at Texas A&M: The Buzz
The Missouri Tigers might have their hands full on Saturday trying to stop Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell.
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz is going to be all too familiar with Howell, given that he was a player Drinkwitz recruited out of Rockhurst High School in Kansas City.
"He is a really, really good player out of Rockhurst. Complete whiff on me for us not to try to take him out of high school, went to Bowling Green and had a heck of a career, and then transferred to A&M and, really regret that we didn't do a better job evaluating that," Drinkwitz said on Tuesday.
Howell was not a high-profile recruit, but has absolutely made a name for himself so far after a season and some change with the Aggies. He's up to 16 total tackles and 9.5 sacks so far this season.
Luckily for the Tigers, they've faced multiple talented pass rushers all season long. From Dylan Stewart with the South Carolina Gamecocks to Miles Capers with Vanderbilt, the Tigers have faced a plethora of solid defensive ends to prepare them for ones like Howell.
"Obviously, we have to account for it within our game plan," Drinkwitz said. "But the reality of it is, he is elite, but when we played South Carolina, they had elite ones, and when we played Alabama, they had elite ones, and when we played Auburn, they had two elite ones, and then when we played Vandy, they had an elite one — so every team we play has got DEnds, and we've got two really good ones too."
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
“I had offers from 15 schools. But, of course, I used to listen to the Tigers on the radio and always loved them. Frankly, it wasn’t much of a choice.”- Phil Snowden
On This Day in Mizzou History:
November 5, 1938: Missouri shut out visiting Michigan State, 6-0. The win started a 20-game winning streak for the Tigers at Memorial Stadium, a record that still stands.
