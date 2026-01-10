Mizzou QB Coach Hired as Offensive Coordinator for Kansas State, Per Report

The Missouri Tigers are losing a key member of their offensive coaching staff in quarterbacks coach Sean Gleeson, per Pete Thamel. Gleeson is heading to Kansas State to be the offensive coordinator under first-time head coach Collin Klein.

Sources: Kansas State is set to hire Missouri quarterbacks coach Sean Gleeson as the school’s new offensive coordinator. He brings offensive coordinator experience from stints at Oklahoma State, Rutgers and Princeton. pic.twitter.com/nqReWiJWYG — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 10, 2026

Gleeson had been with the Tigers since 2023, starting off as an offensive analyst and moving into his most recent role in 2024. He had previous stints at Princeton, Oklahoma State and Rutgers as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, along with four seasons at Princeton as the running backs coach.



The Glen Ride, New Jersey, native, got his start in the high school coaching ranks in his home state, making the switch to Farleigh Dickinson in 2011 as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. That was the college job that jump-started his career.



Gleeson aided in the development of quarterback Brady Cook while in Columbia, while spending a year with players like Beau Pribula and Matt Zollers. At Rutgers, as the offensive coordinator, he's heavily credited with the development of running back Isiah Pacheco, who's now with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The assistance of Gleeson at Rutgers also led to massive improvements on the offensive side of the ball, scoring an average of 13.4 more points per game compared to the prior season, along with more offensive touchdowns.



Gleeson also helped with the development of Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, who finished the 2019 season as a consensus All-American. He rushed for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns that season.

The loss of Gleeson might look like a big one on paper, but it does seem as if the Tigers may have some candidates for his replacement. Missouri added former Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to its coaching staff on Friday, who'd spent three seasons with Dabo Swinney in the SEC. Despite a recent decline in offensive production, Riley won the Broyles Award with Clemson in 2022.



Having Riley slot in as the team's new quarterbacks coach would make perfect sense. Riley and head coach Eli Drinkwitz spent time together at Appalachian State when Drinkwitz was the head coach there, with Riley serving as his running backs coach.



Missouri has also reportedly added former Florida State offensive analyst Brendan Bognar to its staff as an assistant quarterbacks coach. Bognar overlapped with recently hired offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey at Troy and UCF, with other stops under his belt, as well.

