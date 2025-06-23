Mizzou QB Commit Covets Recruiting Role on Recent Official Visit
Since April 15, 2025, Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania native Gavin Sidwar has been a member of the Missouri Tigers 2026 recruiting class. He's played as big a role as you could imagine when it comes to this class molding together and now, he had his opportunity to officially visit Columbia.
There was a short period of time when Sidwar was the only commitment in the class. Now, the composite four-star is playing a huge role and is slowly becoming the leader of this freshman class, before it's completely formed.
Sidwar knows that not everyone who visits Missouri alongside him will end up as a Tiger, but he still plans to do his part in trying to make that happen. He also knows that there will be more on the way.
"I hope everyone on the official visit jumps on board, but I also know it’s not realistic," Sidwar told Missouri On SI. "We got more guys coming through that I can tell you."
Building a recruiting class around a quarterback is a common way of creating a class, and that seems to be the case with head coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers. The additions of four-star receiver Jabari Brady and three-star tight end Isaac Jensen verify that, as does four-star receiver Jayden Petit and three-star Devyon Hill-Lomax visiting last weekend.
"They recruit around the quarterback," Sidwar said. "They use the quarterback as the building block. I work with the coaches and reach out to guys, let them know why Mizzou makes sense for me and my family. Hopefully it does for them, too."
Sidwar had plenty of time to spend with the coaching staff, including Drinkwitz himself. The two have been in communication for long enough to have a solid relationship, an idea that was demonstrated throughout his visit.
"He’s not recruiting me anymore," Sidwar said. "He talks to me about the future."
The two also had the opportunity to talk about recent developments in the NCAA, including the NCAA House Settlement and how that will affect players in the future. That was helpful transparency for Sidwar and likely other recruits, given there is still uncertainty around that topic.
"Coach Drink was talking to me about the House Settlement and how they intend to move forward with the cap. He offered some interesting insight on it," Sidwar said.
The talented quarterback commit also spent time with the offensive staff, including offensive coordinator Kirby Moore and quarterbacks coach Sean Gleeson. He was impressed with how they work together and how they plan to develop him as a player.
"I spent a lot of time with Coach Moore and Coach Gleason. They are great guys," Sidwar said. "They work really well together. They don’t have egos. They want to win and develop the quarterback position and score a lot of points."
Sidwar is now the longest tenured commit in the 2026 class for the Tigers and it shows. He's stepping up as a leader to help other players join the class, though he knows it's not completely in his control.
"I’m cool with telling guys they should come be a part of it, but I also know there is a business side to this now, so I can only do so much," Sidwar said. "Players and their families are going to do what they feel is best. I let guys know that I’m solid and why I’m going there."