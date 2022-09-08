Missouri RB Cody Schrader Praises 'Amazing Atmosphere' in Tigers' RB Room

Schrader discussed how his fellow running backs help each other get better, both in practice and in game.

With football continuing to evolve further and further towards the air raid, air-it-out style of offense, love for a solid ground attack is seemingly diminishing. However, even with the proclivity for teams to lean towards a more pass-heavy offense in the current football climate, a reliable run game is just as important.

For the Missouri Tigers, as they look to return to SEC contender status, the run game was their bread and butter in their Week 1 victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The Tigers outgained the Bulldogs on the ground 323 yards to eight, running the ball all over the Bulldogs' defense.

Even with the Tigers' running back room as deep as it is talent wise, Cody Schrader explained how they continue to help each other get better on a daily basis.

"We're all helping each other. Nobody is trying to keep information to themselves," Schrader said. "That's something that's amazing about our room. You can just tell the closeness."

"If anybody has questions, we always come off after a play to the sideline and ask questions. Our room in general is an amazing atmosphere of being able to elevate each of us in the game and at practice."

Against the Bulldogs Schrader received 17 carries, rushing for 70 yards and one touchdown.

As the season goes on for the Tigers, a lead running back will likely emerge. Whether that running back is Schrader or someone else is still yet to be seen. However, whoever that running back may be, it is clear that they will have the support of the entire Tigers' running back room.

