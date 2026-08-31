Mizzou Recruiting Roundup: Three Wideout Commits Star to Begin Season

Many high school football seasons around the nation began the past weekend. Many Mizzou football commits played their first games of the 2026 season.

As for future Tigers, the weekend was headlined by standout performances from the trio of wideout commits in Missouri's 2027 class.

Wide Receiver Commit Lawrence Britt Stars at Quarterback

Four-star 2027 wide receiver commit Lawrence Britt is the Tigers' highest-ranked skill-position commit in the class of 2027. But due to Lusanne's quarterback being ruled ineligible, Britt is filling in as the signal-caller.

He completed 12 of his 23 passes for 211 yards while rushing for 51 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Talk about a jack of all trades.

To put the cherry on top, Britt recovered a key onside kick late in the game.

Chris Harris Jr. Calls Game in CoMo

Four-star 2027 wide receiver commit Chris Harris Jr. came to Columbia on Friday as his Lee's Summit West Titans took on the Rock Bridge Bruins to open the season. Harris' Titans went down early but rallied back and completed the comeback for his go-ahead 37-yard recieving touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Game-winning touchdown reception for #Mizzou commit Chris Harris Jr. as his Titans beat Rock Bridge 27-21. pic.twitter.com/rEqdbUkXwv — Killian Wright (@byKillianWright) August 29, 2026

Harris finished with three touchdowns and 91 yards on 14 total touches, 11 of which were rushing attempts.

Tre Britton Can't Be Stopped

Three-star 2027 wide reciever commit Tre Britton III had an impressive start to the season with Belleview High School. Check out his run after catch on this 52-yard touchdown reception.

2027 #Mizzou WR commit Tre Britton (@TreBrittoniii) breaks about 100 tackles on this run-after-catch. pic.twitter.com/NaL4zRImh7 — Killian Wright (@byKillianWright) August 28, 2026

Britton is ranked the No. 83 wide receiver in the nation by 247sports' composite ranking and committed to Missouri on June 30.

QB Braylen Warren Begins Season

Missouri's lone quarterback commit in the 2027 class, four-star Nebraska product Braylen Warren, began his season with a 42-10 win as his Omaha Westside took down Creighton Prep with ease. Warren threw for 189 yards and a touchdown on just 13 attempts.

After rising up national rankings all summer, Warren is primed for a big senior season before he arrives in Columbia.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.