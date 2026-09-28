Mizzou's Daeden Hopkins Named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

However good you thought Daeden Hopkins already was, it's time to re-evaluate that thought. The sophomore defensive end just earned his second SEC defensive lineman of the week award after logging 3.5 sacks in the Tigers' 31-24 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday. The sack total was the second-highest single-game amount by any Missouri player since sacks were officially recorded.

Hopkins earned the award for the first time after logging 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble against Kansas in Week 2. Hopkins is now up to six sacks, two forced fumbles and 14 tackles on the season — his six sacks trails only Zion Young (6.5) and Damon Wilson II (9) for Missouri's 2025 sack leaders. Defensive tackle Chris McClellan also had six sacks. All three played 13 games in 2025, while Hopkins is just four games into his 2026 campaign.

Hopkins, a Hermann product humble as ever, isn't quite satisfied with the performance— Missouri lost the game and struggled to defend the run.

"It's awesome, but at the end of the day, there's always more work to be done," Hopkins said of his performance.

Hopkins is the only Missouri player this season to earn two SEC weekly honors. Starting quarterback Austin Simmons was named co-offensive player of the week after his 292-yard, three-touchdown performance against Kansas, joining Hopkins as the only weekly award-winning Tigers this season.

Mizzou lands NIL partnership for Truman the Tiger

Mizzou athletics has secured an NIL deal with Friskies, partnering up mascot Truman the Tiger with the cat-food brand, per a press release. Truman the Tiger joins fellow feline mascots from Auburn, BYU, Arizona and Villanova in the partnership.

Mizzou athletics launches NIL deal with Friskies | Courtesy of Friskies

As part of the deal, Friskies will donate 10,000 meals to Greater Good Charities to help feed shelter cats after each partnering team's first score in each game.

"Every great program starts with great recruits, and we couldn't be more excited to sign some of college sports' most recognizable feline talent," Jason Dolan, Brand Director at Friskies said. "These cats already know how tostealthe spotlight and rally their fans, and that's exactly why we wanted them on the Certified Frisky roster. Together, we're turning game day excitement into something bigger by helping cats in need."

Learfield, the exclusive multimedia rights holder of Mizzou athletics, facilitated the agreement between Mizzou and Friskies.

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