Mizzou Special Teams Coordinator Erik Link Hired by New Mexico

Missouri special teams coordinator Erik Link has been hired to fill the same role at New Mexico, per a report from Bruce Feldman.

Link had been in the role in all six years of Eli Drinkwitz's tenure with the Tigers. He previously worked with Drinkwitz at Appalachian State in 2019 and Auburn in 2010. His contract with Missouri was set to expire on Jan. 31.

Missouri will now have a change at two coordinator spots this offseason, with the Tigers having to replace Kirby Moore at offensive coordinator after he accepted the head coach job at Washington State. Drinkwitz acted quickly to hire former Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey in the role.

Missouri did hire former Florida State special teams coordinator John Papuchis as an assistant on Dec. 31, but his role is yet to be reported. He held that coordinator role with the Seminoles since 2020. He also held that job in stints at Maryland and Nebraska.



In 2024, Florida State ranked second in the ACC in field-goal percentage (93.3) and first in punt yard average (48.6).

Link's units with Missouri have had several issues that hit a peak in 2025. Starting kicker Blake Craig suffered an ACL injury in Week 1 of the season, causing the kicking game to be a liability for the Tigers all year. Missouri missed at least one field goal or extra point in six games on the season. The lack of security in the kicking game forced an already anemic Missouri offense into even more unfavorable situations.

Missouri also finished dead last in the SEC and 94th in the country in average yard per punt (41.8).

The punting and kicking games both had significant mistakes in the Tigers' loss at Oklahoma. The Tigers' 35-yard field goal attempt was blocked, leading to freshman kicker Robert Meyer being replaced by walk-on Oliver Robbins. In the second quarter when punting from Missouri's own 4-yard line, punter Connor Weselman managed just 31 yards on a punt, leading to Oklahoma scoring the last touchdown they needed to win the game.

The next week against Arkansas, issues continued for the unit. On a punt attempt on the Tigers' final drive of the half, long snapper Brett Le Blanc's snap sailed the ball over Weselman's head, leading to a 31 yard loss that Arkansas turned into a field goal. A high snap also cost Missouri an extra point in the game.

Missouri also allowed a fake punt for a gain of a 48 yards in a game against Texas A&M in 2025 after allowing two succesful fake punts in 2024.

Link was one of the final remaining members of Drinkwitz's original staff when he took over in 2020. Running backs coach Curtis Luper is the final remaining assistant coach from that original staff.

