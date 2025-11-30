2026 Mizzou Football Offseason Tracker
In what is expected to be a chaotic offseason of college football, Missouri is prioritizing stability.
Set to enter his seventh year with the program, Eli Drinkwitz will remain the third-longest tenured coach in the SEC. Meanwhile, the coaching carousel through the rest of the country is expected to lead to heavy roster movement through the transfer portal.
Missouri will need a strong offseason to replenish its roster, with the Tigers set to lose 12 starters due to graduation, and possibly more through the transfer portal or to the NFL draft.
Missouri is coming off its worst season of the last three years, which is more of a statement about the growth the program made in 2023 and 2024 than what it did in 2025. The Tigers finished the year 8-4, with all four of their losses were to teams ranked inside the top 10 of the AP Poll at the time of the games.
Being able to rebuild and improve in the offseason will be crucial for Missouri to be able to take the steps necessary to compete at the top level of the SEC and the country.
"The next jump is going to be the hardest jump — going from good to great, is the hardest jump possible," Drinkwitz said in a press conference. "I got to lean into it as the leader of this organization to what it's going to take."
To keep up with the hectic and pivotal offseason for Missouri, follow this tracker. This post will be updated throughout the offseason with any roster and coaching staff movement for the program.
Key Dates
Dec. 3 - 5 - Early Signing Period: High school recruits can officially commit to a program by signing a National Letter of Intent
Dec. 7 - Selection Sunday: Missouri will find out its bowl game assignment and the College Football Playoff bracket will be revealed.
Jan. 2 - Transfer Portal Opens
Jan. 16 - Transfer Portal Closes
Jan. 14 (tentative) NFL Draft Deadline: Final day for underclassmen to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Graduating Players
Starters
CB Toriano Pride Jr.
DT Chris McClellan
DE Zion Young
DT Sterling Webb
CB Drey Norwood
CB Stephen Hall
S Jalen Catalon
DB Daylan Carnell
C Connor Tollison
WR Kevin Coleman Jr.
RT Keagen Trost
P Connor Weselman
Non-Starters
LB Khalil Jacobs
DT Bralen Henderson
WR Xavier Loyd
TE Vince Brown II
Transfer Portal
Departure: Sept. 30 - Caleb Flagg
Safety Caleb Flagg opted to redshirt the 2025 season in order to enter the transfer portal. In 12 appearances for Missouri over the last two seasons, Flagg recorded a total of 24 tackles, two pass deflections and a forced fumble.
Coaching Staff
The biggest question here was answered when Eli Drinkwitz signed a six-year contract extension on Thanksgiving. His extension also included an increase in the salary pool for his assistant staff.
National Signing Day
After a slower summer on the recruiting trail, Missouri is expected to sign a top-25 class in the country. As of Nov. 29, 22 players have committed to the Tigers.
NFL Draft
A handful of Missouri underclassmen could realistically decide to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. Offensive tackle Cayden Green, defensive end Damon Wilson II and linebacker Josiah Trotter are all names to watch to declare.