Mizzou Tigers 2022 Offensive Depth Chart Projection

The Tigers offense will look much different in 2022

The Missouri Tigers offense had some serious turnover this spring, with quarterback Connor Bazelak hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal in favor of the Indiana Hoosiers, and running back Tyler Badie taking his talent to the NFL.

As it stands, in fact, the Tigers will have just four returning starters on the offensive side of the ball this fall - three of which come along the offensive line.

Luckily for the Tigers, an influx of talent is heading to Columbia as well, with head coach Eliah Drinkwitz sealing up arguably the best recruiting class in school history in the 2022 cycle, and a handful of impact transfers also heading their way through the portal.

Each of those transfers - offensive lineman Bence Poglar, running back Nathaniel Peat, quarterback Jack Abraham, and tight end Tyler Stephens - are all expected to have an impact next fall.

But what will the offense look like as a whole? MizzouSportsTalk.com predicts the full offense below:

QB - Brady Cook (SO) OR Jack Abraham (SR) | Sam Horn (FR) OR Tyler Macon (FR)

RB - Nathaniel Peat (SR) | Elijah Young (JR)

WR (X) - Luther Burden (FR) | Chance Luper (SO)

WR (Z) - Tauskie Dove (SR) | Barrett Bannister (SR)

WR (H) - Dominic Lovett (SO) | Mookie Cooper (SO)

TE - Tyler Stephens (JR) | Ryan Hoerstkamp (FR)

LT - Javon Foster (SR) | Bobby Lawrence (SR)

LG - Connor Wood (SR) | EJ Ndoma-Ogar (SO)

C - Bence Pogler (JR) OR Connor Tollison (FR) | Drake Heismeyer (SO)

RG - Xavier Delgado (SR) | Luke Griffin (JR)

RT - Hyrin White (SR) | Zeke Powell (SR)

