Abilene Christian Offensive Players To Watch vs. Mizzou in Week 3

The Missouri Tigers will welcome the Wildcats of Abilene Christian University in Week 3 of their schedule.

The Wildcats finished just under .500 last season at 5-6, which led to the departure of former Head Coach Adam Dorrel and the hire of his replacement Keith Patterson as well as his choice for Offensive Coordinator, Stephen Lee.

The combination of experience and knowledge between Patterson and Lee is sure to bring some new strategies and hopefully some success.

Let's take a look at the weapons that Missouri will have to contend with on the offensive side of the field.

Quarterback Peyton Mansell

The transfer Quarterback from Iowa is a redshirt sophomore who was named the Wildcats starting quarterback at the beginning of the 2020 season.

Mansell played six games for ACU, completing 104-176 pass attempts for 1,237 yards and five touchdowns. He also added 53 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Running Back Tyrese White

White is a senior at ACU, and he is the Wildcat’s lead running back coming into this season. In 2020, White appeared in six games where he rushed for 171 yards on 52 carries and scored two touchdowns.

White’s good hands and ability to catch on the run make him a dual threat as a receiver out of the backfield as well.

Wide Receiver Kobe Clark

Clark is a Junior at ACU, where he is the team's favorite and most lethal target for Mansell to throw the football to. Clark only appeared in four games as a sophomore, but in that short span, he totaled 26 receptions for 362 yards and four touchdowns.

Clark is only 5-11, 180 pounds. However, what he lacks in size he makes up for with athleticism and grit. Look for Clark to be healthy and ready to fire against the Tigers in Week 3.

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here