Missouri Tigers Week 3 Opponent Preview: Abilene Christian Wildcats

The Tigers return home and welcome their second consecutive Wildcat opponent

Coming off what is sure to be an interesting week two matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats, the Missouri Tigers will return home and welcome the Wildcats of Abilene Christian.

The Wildcats are looking to steal one from the Tigers on the road, however, the odds of the matchup are stacked rather heavily against them.

Abilene Christian is coming off a rough season yet again, finishing 5-6 and under .500. The Wildcats have had what appears to be a revolving door of head coaches, all who have struggled to lead the program to a winning record.

Former head coach, Adam Dorrel had one decent season, leading ACU to a 6-5 record, however, followed it with three losing seasons until he was let go following the 2021 season.

ACU recently hired former Texas Tech Defensive Coordinator, Keith Patterson for the head coach position, as well as Stephen Lee for Offensive Coordinator, hoping to bring a new angle and tactic to the Wildcat’s playbook.

Additionally, here’s a look at who ACU is bringing back to the field this year:

Offense:

QB- Peyton Mansell

RB- Tyrese White

WR- Kobe Clarke

Defense:

DL- Jordan Paup

LB- Tory Hargrove

DB- Elijah Moffett

While ACU has some key pieces returning, expect the Tigers' defense to handle everything ACU throws at them, and anticipate Missouri using this game as a chance to get their redshirts and younger players some field time.

