7 Tigers Make Athlon Sports Preseason All-SEC Team

The Tigers are well represented on the preseason All-SEC ballots

Coming off of a 6-7 season and a narrow loss in their post-season bowl, the Missouri Tigers will be one of the more intriguing teams heading into 2022. 

Part of the excitement behind the Tigers is their ability to recruit talent under third-year coach Eliah Drinkwitz, who cemented what might be the best class in Mizzou history in the 2022 cycle. 

Another reason, however, is the returning talent in certain key areas, especially on the defensive side of the ball, where they return eight starters off of a unit that has nowhere to go but up. 

As a result, the Tigers have gotten some significant preseason praise, including from Athlon Sports, who named seven Mizzou players to its preseason All-SEC Team selections. 

On the first team, the Tigers had just one selection, in kicker Harrison Mevis, who finished 23-25 on field goals, as well 100 percent on extra points in 2021 and hit a long of 56 yards. 

On the second team, a pair of Tigers made the cut. Offensively, offensively lineman Javon Foster was the choice, while on defense, standout Isaiah McGuire was the lone Mizzou player.

Last season, McGuire finished 2021 with 55 tackles, six sacks and 14 tackles for loss. 

Arguably the best player on the defense in 2021, safety Martez Manuel was the lone selection on the third team for the Tigers, while wideout Tauskie Dove, offensive lineman Hyrin White, and defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine were all fourth-team selections.

