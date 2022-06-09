Missouri Football 2022: How Many Wins for the Tigers?

As we get into June and the summer months, that means we continue to get closer and closer to the start of the 2022 football season and another year of Missouri Tigers football.

Entering 2022, the Tigers are looking to improve on a somewhat disappointing 2021 season that saw them finish with a 6-7 record and a loss in the Armed Forces Bowl to Army, 24-22.

Perhaps the biggest question mark for the Tigers will be if they can shore up a defensive unit that was not good in 2021, allowing 6.7 yards per play and 36 points a game in SEC play.

The Tigers will kick off their season at home on Sept. 1 with some Thursday night football, as they will host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs to kick off their 2022 season.

From a non-Missouri perspective, they are not high on the Tigers at all entering the season. The over/under for Missouri's total wins in 2022 is set at a mere 5.5. according to DraftKings. Making matters worse for Missouri fans? The folks at 247Sports think you should take the under.

MISSOURI TIGERS DraftKings Sportsbook projected win total: 5.5 The pick: Under; A fringe bowl team, Missouri plays four games that may not be winnable this season — at Kansas State, Georgia, at Tennessee and Arkansas. That means the Tigers would have to go 6-2 over the other eight games to hit the over here and reach the postseason. It's doable, but feels unlikely with so many questions offensively. Mizzou made waves in 2022 recruiting with the No. 14 class nationally and sixth-best SEC class. Five-star receiver Luther Burden from East Saint Louis is the marquee signee, along with quarterback Sam Horn.

