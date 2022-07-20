FanNation's 2022 Preseason All-SEC List: Mizzou's Selections & Projected Finish

The Missouri Tigers and coach Eli Drinkwitz have some things to fix in order to secure the program's first winning season since 2018 and bounce back from a 6-7 record a season ago.

There's optimism surrounding Drinkwitz's ability to bring Mizzou out of the SEC cellar after some promising performances last season, but there's equal pessimism associated with some of the losses.

Entering his third year with the team, Drinkwitz still has a lot to prove, evident by the way many preseason projections view the Tigers this season.

Sports Illustrated's FanNation recently revealed its Preseason All-SEC selections and projected finishes for each team.

To no surprise, Alabama led all teams with 12 total selections, while Georgia had eight total.

Mizzou has just two players on the list, but both are first-team selections.

SEC East Projected Order of Finish

1. Georgia

2. Tennessee

3. Florida

4. Kentucky (tied for third)

5. South Carolina

6. Missouri

7. Vanderbilt

All-SEC Offense

Position, First-team player, school; Second-team player, school

QB: Bryce Young, Alabama; Will Rogers, Mississippi State

RB: Tank Bigsby, Auburn; Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky

WR: Cedric Tillman, Tennessee; Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

WR: Jermaine Burton, Alabama; Josh Vann, South Carolina

WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU; Tyler Harrell, Alabama

TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia; Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

OL: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M; Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

OL: Broderick Jones, Georgia; Warren Erickson, Georgia

OL: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama; Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky/Dylan Wonnum, South Carolina (tie for second-team)

OL: Javon Foster, Missouri/O’Cryus Torrence, Florida (tie for first-team)

C: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas; Bryce Foster, Texas A&M/Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia (tie for second-team)

All-SEC Defense

DL: Derick Hall, Auburn; Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL: Byron Young, Alabama; Mason Smith, LSU

DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia/Colby Wooden, Auburn (tie for first-team)

LB: Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama; Tryus Wheat, Mississippi State

LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Drew Sanders, Arkansas

LB: Bumper Pool, Arkansas; Nolan Smith, Georgia

DB: Cam Smith South Carolina; Trey Dean, Florida

DB: Eli Ricks, Alabama; Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama; Christopher Smith, Georgia

DB: Kelee Ringo, Georgia; Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Nickel/LB/DL: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas; BJ Ojulari/Ali Gaye LSU (tie second-team)

All-SEC Special teams

K: Harrison Mevis, Missouri; Will Reichard, Alabama/Cam Little, Arkansas (tie second-team)

P: Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M; Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PR/KR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M; Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Predicted Players of the Year

Offensive: Bryce Young, Alabama

Defensive: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Special teams: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

