FanNation's 2022 Preseason All-SEC List: Mizzou's Selections & Projected Finish
The Missouri Tigers and coach Eli Drinkwitz have some things to fix in order to secure the program's first winning season since 2018 and bounce back from a 6-7 record a season ago.
There's optimism surrounding Drinkwitz's ability to bring Mizzou out of the SEC cellar after some promising performances last season, but there's equal pessimism associated with some of the losses.
Entering his third year with the team, Drinkwitz still has a lot to prove, evident by the way many preseason projections view the Tigers this season.
Sports Illustrated's FanNation recently revealed its Preseason All-SEC selections and projected finishes for each team.
To no surprise, Alabama led all teams with 12 total selections, while Georgia had eight total.
Mizzou has just two players on the list, but both are first-team selections.
SEC East Projected Order of Finish
1. Georgia
2. Tennessee
3. Florida
4. Kentucky (tied for third)
5. South Carolina
6. Missouri
7. Vanderbilt
All-SEC Offense
Position, First-team player, school; Second-team player, school
QB: Bryce Young, Alabama; Will Rogers, Mississippi State
RB: Tank Bigsby, Auburn; Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky
WR: Cedric Tillman, Tennessee; Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
WR: Jermaine Burton, Alabama; Josh Vann, South Carolina
WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU; Tyler Harrell, Alabama
TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia; Jaheim Bell, South Carolina
OL: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M; Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
OL: Broderick Jones, Georgia; Warren Erickson, Georgia
OL: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama; Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky/Dylan Wonnum, South Carolina (tie for second-team)
OL: Javon Foster, Missouri/O’Cryus Torrence, Florida (tie for first-team)
C: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas; Bryce Foster, Texas A&M/Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia (tie for second-team)
All-SEC Defense
DL: Derick Hall, Auburn; Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL: Byron Young, Alabama; Mason Smith, LSU
DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia/Colby Wooden, Auburn (tie for first-team)
LB: Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama; Tryus Wheat, Mississippi State
LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Drew Sanders, Arkansas
LB: Bumper Pool, Arkansas; Nolan Smith, Georgia
DB: Cam Smith South Carolina; Trey Dean, Florida
DB: Eli Ricks, Alabama; Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama; Christopher Smith, Georgia
DB: Kelee Ringo, Georgia; Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
Nickel/LB/DL: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas; BJ Ojulari/Ali Gaye LSU (tie second-team)
All-SEC Special teams
K: Harrison Mevis, Missouri; Will Reichard, Alabama/Cam Little, Arkansas (tie second-team)
P: Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M; Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PR/KR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M; Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Predicted Players of the Year
Offensive: Bryce Young, Alabama
Defensive: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
Special teams: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
