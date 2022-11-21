Tigers QB Brady Cook Flourishing Down Final Stretch

With another solid performance against New Mexico State, Brady Cook is getting hot to end the season.

In the Missouri Tigers 45-14 win over the New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday, quarterback Brady Cook once again appeared to be finally putting it all together as the season comes to a close.

Cook went 19-of-27 for 251 yards and three touchdowns, completing an impressive 70.4 percent of his passes. It was his second-best passing game of the season, with his 251 yards the most he's thrown for since throwing for 297 yards against Abilene Christian.

His three touchdowns also tied his season high, which came against Abilene Christian as well. He also torched the Aggies on the ground, racking up 71 rushing yards on 7 carries for his second-highest rushing game.

Over his last two games, Cook has thrown for 468 yards and five touchdowns, completing 64.4 percent of his passes, while adding 177 yards rushing on 23 carries.

While Cook has been inconsistent throughout the season, as the season winds to a close he appears to have figured things out. No, New Mexico State is not an SEC-caliber opponent, but Cook also had no trouble shredding Tennessee's defense just a week ago.

Now, with one game left and bowl eligibility on the line, the Tigers' offense will go as Cook goes. If he can continue to elevate his game and play at a high level, then the Tigers have to like their chances of earning a bowl bid.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Tigers? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Want even more Missouri Tigers News? Check out the SI.com team page here