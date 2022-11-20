Mizzou 1 Win From Bowl Eligibility After Taking Down of New Mexico State

The Missouri Tigers have one more chance to get to a bowl, after taking down the New Mexico State Aggies

Following their embarrassing second-half performance against the Tennessee Volunteers last week, the Missouri Tigers had one goal on Saturday in Columbia against the New Mexico State Aggies - get in and get out healthy with a win.

And they were able to do just that, blowing out the Aggies 45-14 on Senior Day, and moving to 5-6 on the season - just one win away from bowl eligibility.

It has been a long season for the Tigers, who at points looked like an SEC bottom feeder, and others looked like a College Football Playoff spoiler.

None of that mattered on Saturday.

The Tigers got the job done with ease, thanks in large part to the vast talent gap.

But that was not the only thing driving the Tigers.

One major factor was the team's desire to send the seniors out with a win in their final game at Faurot Field.

The other was simple - make it to a third bowl consecutive bowl game.

In order to accomplish that goal, they will have to do something they have gotten accustomed to in recent years (seven of the last nine years in fact), take down the Arkansas Razorbacks.

However, that doesn't mean it will be easy. The Tigers have been far from perfect this season, and the Razorbacks, barring a late blown lead against Ole Miss, will already be locked into a bowl themselves.

So make no mistake. It will be a fight.

Fortunately for the Tigers, it is also one that they are more than capable of winning.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Tigers? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Want even more Missouri Tigers News? Check out the SI.com team page here