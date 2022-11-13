Tigers QB Brady Cook Offers Hope in Blowout Loss To Tennessee

Despite the rough loss for the Tigers, Brady Cook turned in his best performance of the season.

There is no way to sugarcoat the fact that the Missouri Tigers being blown out 66-24 by the Tennessee Volunteers is an ugly loss. After going into halftime down only 28-17, and cutting that lead down to 28-24 in the third quarter, the Tigers allowed 38 unanswered points in the loss.

However, despite the loss, there are still positives to take away from this game if you're the Tigers, especially the performance of quarterback Brady Cook. An offense that has looked lethargic for large parts of the season suddenly looked alive, and they can thank Cook for that.

The Tigers recorded 389 yards of total offense against the Volunteers, with Cook responsible for 323 of those yards. He completed 19-of-32 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown, protecting the ball well as he played turnover-free football.

While Cook was efficient through the air, he also killed the Volunteers with his ability to scramble. He was the Tigers' leading rusher, with 16 carries for 106 yards on an impressive 6.6 yards per carry.

This season has definitely not gone the way Missouri would have hoped it would, especially with the numerous close losses in SEC play. However, the building blocks are there for the Tigers to have confidence in and build around this upcoming offseason.

The defense has been dominant all season outside of two outlier games, and the offense now appears to be showing signs of life. If Cook can take his performance against Tennessee, and carry it into the final two games of Missouri's season, then there is a lot to be positive about for this Tigers' team.

