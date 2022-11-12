Notebook: Missouri Fights Hard Early, Runs Out of Gas Late Against Tennessee

The Missouri Tigers were within four points during the third quarter, but the wheels fell off and Tennessee ran away with the game in the second half.

The Missouri Tigers came into this weekend knowing they'd face an incredibly difficult challenge against the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers. The Vols came into the game averaging over 45 points per game and exceeded expectations, pouring on 66 points in the Week 11 contest.

Despite the 66-24 blowout result, the Tigers played Tennessee close all the way up until the mid-third quarter, closing the gap to just four points in the second half. The Vols' offense had too much firepower, though, scoring quickly nearly every time they touched the ball. In the end, Mizzou just didn't have enough in the tank to keep up with Tennessee and head coach Josh Heupel's high-octane offense.

Defense Gets Torched

Missouri came into the game with one of the top 20 defenses in the country, but that ranking will likely change after the beating they took from the Vols. Tennessee motored through the Tigers' defense for 724 yards and 66 points. It's hard to believe that it was a four-point game midway through the third quarter.

The Tigers' secondary was simply outmatched by Tennessee's speedy receivers, and Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker took advantage of the mismatch. Hooker threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns, adding 50 rushing yards and a score on the ground as well. Missouri caught Tennessee coming off a loss in which the Vols only scored 13 points, so it had to be expected that Hooker & Co. were going to try and make a statement.

Truthfully, the Tigers' defense played as well as could have been expected for most of the game. Tennessee's up-tempo offense exhausted the Mizzou defense and left them running on fumes by the fourth quarter.

QB Brady Cook Improves, Offense Scores 3 TDs

There's not much to smile about after a 42-point loss, but Missouri will wake up Sunday knowing that its offense took a step in the right direction. The Tigers scored three touchdowns for the first time since Week 3, and the front line held up well against Tennessee's powerful pass rush. Quarterback Brady Cook looked better than he had all season, finishing with 217 yards and two touchdowns.

What's more is that Cook didn't turn the ball over, and was able to make several big-time throws. He connected with wideout Dominic Lovett for a 38-yard score and then found receiver Tauskie Dove for a 41-yard trip to the end zone. It's the most explosive the offense has looked all year, and Cook finally seems to be settling in.

Penalty Problems

If getting a penalty is considered "shooting yourself in the foot", then the Tigers don't have any toes left after committing 14 fouls in the game against Tennessee. Mizzou was penalized for 120 yards in the contest, which may not have been the sole reason they lost, but it certainly didn't help. Not only did the Tigers commit over a dozen mental mistakes, but they also did so at incredibly inopportune times.

More than once, a Tigers' penalty either kept the Vols' drive alive or absolutely killed Mizzou's. Pass interferences and late hits resulted in extra possessions that led to easy scores, something the Tigers just couldn't afford. This is one area that has to be cleaned up, immediately.

