Former Tigers WR Dominic Lovett Transfers to Georgia

Losing Dominic Lovett certainly hurt the Tigers, now he transfers to a conference opponent within the same division.

It is no secret that the Missouri Tigers struggled mightily at times on offense this season, which one could argue cost them several close games within conference play.

However, there were some bright spots on the Missouri offense, such as receiver Dominic Lovett. That bright spot disappeared, though, when Lovett announced his intentions to transfer after the season ended.

Now, Lovett has chosen where he will transfer to and it will certainly hurt Tigers' fans to read. On Thursday, Lovett took to Twitter and announced he is transferring to SEC East foes, the Georgia Bulldogs.

Losing Lovett was already a big blow to the Tigers on offense, but him transferring to a conference foe within the same division will certainly only rub a little salt in the wound.

Lovett was dominant for the Tigers and was far and away the favorite target of quarterback Brady Cook. He recorded 56 receptions for 846 yards, which was fourth best in the SEC, and three touchdowns en route to being named an AP First Team All-SEC member.

While losing Lovett hurts, the Tigers will still be able to rely on Luther Burden as well as Theo Wease, who transferred from Oklahoma. As well, they signed a talented 2023 recruiting class that will look to help ease the blow losing such an impactful receiver.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Tigers? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Want even more Missouri Tigers News? Check out the SI.com team page here