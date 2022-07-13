SEC Coach Rankings: Where Does Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz Land?

The Missouri Tigers and coach Eli Drinkwitz have some things to fix in order to secure the program's first winning season since 2018 and bounce back from a 6-7 record a season ago.

There's optimism surrounding Drinkwitz's ability to bring Mizzou out of the SEC cellar after some promising performances last season, but there's equal pessimism associated with some of the losses.

Entering his third season with the team, Drinkwitz still has a lot to prove, evident by his ranking on CBS Sports’ recent reveal of the best SEC coaches headed into the 2022-23 season.

Drinkwitz slots in at No. 12 ahead of Auburn's Bryan Harsin and Vanderbilt's Clark Lea. Here's what CBS had to say:

There's a limited sample size for Drinkwitz, and he still has plenty of work to do with the Tigers after going 11-12 in two seasons. But he has earned bowl berths in both of those seasons, went 12-1 in his first and only year at Appalachian State in 2019 and led the Mountaineers to a No. 19 final ranking in the AP Top 25. Is he a great Group of Five coach or a rising star in the Power Five? We don't know the answer to that question just yet.

Missouri has some strides to make next season, especially on defense. The Tigers ranked last in the SEC - even behind 2-10 Vanderbilt - in rushing yards allowed per game (229.3) while having the second-most points scored on them per game (34.7).

An offensive mind like Drinkwitz is certain to keep his focus on who will be his next starter at quarterback, but putting an emphasis on the defense this season will be vital if he wants to creep his way up the coaching ranks a year from now.

