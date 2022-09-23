Skip to main content

Can Brady Cook's Legs Continue to Be Weapon for Mizzou vs. Auburn?

The Missouri Tigers could benefit from Brady Cook's underrated speed and scrambling ability headed into SEC play against the Auburn Tigers.

Considering the fact that former Missouri Tigers running back Tyler Badie led the SEC in rushing last year, it's hard to see anyone having predicted that Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook would be the team's leading rusher three games into this season.

Mizzou hits the road this Saturday to begin conference play against the Auburn Tigers. Cook, despite on the third-most rushing attempts on the team (26) leads Missouri with 159 rushing yards. He's had 40 yards or more in each of Mizzou's first three games, including in the season opener against Louisiana Tech where he ran seven times for 61 yards and a touchdown. 

When asked Wednesday about his aggressiveness as a runner, Cook gave an honest and simple answer. 

"Yeah I'm gonna try and slide more on first and second down," he said with a smile. "On third down, I'm not gonna slide." 

Auburn has not allowed an opposing quarterback to rush for over 30 yards through three games this season, but Cook, who gave props to the Tigers' defense, could be the first. Auburn has allowed the sixth-most rushing yards per game this season. 

"They're good football players," he said. "They're athletic, they're fast they're aggressive. All around a pretty solid defense so it's gonna be a good challenge ... They're solid overall. We just gotta go out there and do our thing, play my game. I'm not concerned about it."

Auburn and Missouri kickoff from Jordan-Hare Stadium at 11 a.m. C.T on Saturday.

