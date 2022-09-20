Missouri Week 4 Opponent Preview: Auburn Tigers

Missouri hits the road again to travel to face the "other" Tigers of the SEC

Tigers, and Tigers and Tigers, oh my! Depending on the week, the SEC could have a pair of Tigers battling it out for 60 minutes on Saturday. In Week 4, Missouri gets just that.

The Tigers of the SEC East travel eastbound to Alabama to face Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Missouri will be coming off one of its "tune-up" games against Abilene Christian, meaning the core staff should be well-rested and ready for action.

Much like Mizzou, Auburn is at a crossroads in its program's history. One year after firing Gus Malzahn, boosters contemplated firing Bryan Harsin after minimal success down the stretch. Things haven't necessarily improved on The Plains since multiple players elected to enter the transfer portal while little joined the roster in return.

Missouri's expectations are nowhere near the level of Auburn, but after a frustrating 2021 with Eli Drinkwitz, the Tigers need to make progress in 2022.

MizzouSportsTalk.com has already previewed the Tigers' series with Louisiana Tech, Kansas State, and Abilene Christian. Follow along as we continue to provide an in-depth look at every opponent on Missouri's schedule.

Auburn Tigers

2022 Record: 2-1

Offensive schemes: Multiple

Defensive schemes: Multiple, predominantly 4-2-5

Head Coach: Bryan Harsin

Harsin is entering his second season with Auburn

Returning starters on offense: 7

The good news for Auburn is it'll be a veteran roster this fall. The bad news is that in their first test of the season, it didn't seem to matter, as they were blown out by Penn State 41-12 at home.

Auburn still has a ways to go on both sides of the ball, giving Mizzou a chance to get off to a good start in the SEC.

Projected offensive starters:

QB TJ Finley

RB Tank Bigsby*

WR (Z) Malcolm Johnson Jr.

WR (X) Shedrick Jackson*

WR (H) Ja’Varrius Johnson

TE John Samuel Shenker*

LT Kilian Zierer

LG Brandon Council*

OC Nick Brahms*

RG Keiondre Jones*

RT Austin Troxell*

* denotes returning starter

Returning starters on defense: 5

The Tigers returned both of their top pass rushers in Colby Wooden and Derick Hall. Senior linebacker Owen Pappoe should take over as the field general for Zakoby McClain. The same could be said for Nehemiah Pritchett, who has taken over as the top cornerback following the departure of Roger McCreary.

The secondary will be Auburn's biggest question mark. Four of its five starters have been replaced, including both safeties and the team's nickel back.

Projected defensive starters:

EDGE Derick Hall*

DT Marcus Harris*

NG Jayson Jones

DE Colby Wooden*

MLB Owen Pappoe*

WLB Wesley Steiner

CB Nehemiah Pritchett*

CB Jaylin Simpson

NB Donovan Kaufman

S Cayden Bridges

S Zion Puckett

* denotes returning starter

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here