Missouri 2022 Football Season Preview: Lousiana Tech Bulldogs

The Tigers will open the season against an underrated C-USA Opponent

The Missouri Tigers will be a new-look team in 2022, following the departures of key players, including starting quarterback Connor Bazelak.

And despite that turnover, Mizzou should be in line to get off to a good start to begin their new campaign under third-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

The first opponent on the schedule for that campaign will be the Lousiana Tech Bulldogs, led by first-year coach Sonny Cumbie, who looks to bring a new level of excitement to Ruston next fall.

The Bulldogs will be coming off of a disappointing 3-9 campaign under Skip Holtz, who recently departed for the USFL.

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

2021 Record: 3-9 (2-6 in C-USA)

Head coach: Sonny Cumbie

Cumbie is entering his first season as the head coach of the Bulldogs after his second stint as the offensive coordinator of his alma mater, the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Offensive Scheme: Air Raid

Defensive Set: 4-3

Projected offensive starters:

QB Matthew Downing

RB Greg Garner

WR Smoke Harris

WR Tre Harris

WR Bud Holloway

TE Griffin Herbert

LT Biron Rossell

LG Joshua Mote

C Abraham Delfin

RG Bert Hale

RT Dakota White

The Bulldogs were average at best last season on the offensive side, ranking no. 69 in the country at 28 points per game, and No. 77 in total offense at 389.3 yards per game. The hope in Ruston is that Cumbie will be able to revitalize the offense with his air raid style in a quick fashion.

Projected defensive starters:

DE Mykol Clark

DT Keivie Rose

DT Tristan Allen

DE Deshon Hall

LB Jakobe Brock

LB Tyler Grubbs

LB Maki Carabin

CB Credric Woods

CB Willie Roberts

S BeeJay Williamson

S Jaiden Cole

Much like the offense, the Louisiana Tech defense struggled in 2021, ranking No. 114 in the country in scoring defense and giving up 34 points per game. The Bulldogs also ranked No. 106 in total defense and gave up 434.4 yards per contest.

