Mizzou’s Javon Foster Makes PFF’s Top 10 Tackles List

Pro Football Focus (PFF), one of the football’s premier data and analytics outlets, released a list of their top ten offensive tackles for the 2023 NFL Draft. The Missouri Tigers own Javon Foster, a rising redshirt-senior tackle from Detroit (Mich.) West Bloomfield was able to crack the top 10, coming in at seventh spot.

Foster is one of two SEC tackles on the list, ranking just behind Georgia’s Broderick Jones, who comes in at the number two spot. Being 6’5” and over 320 pounds, Foster has developed his body over the course of the first four seasons he’s been in Columbia. In addition to PFF’s NFL Draft prospect list, Foster also provides the best returning run-blocking grade for any SEC offensive tackle this season.

Although Foster possesses the necessary frame to play in the NFL, he’s by no means a giant at the tackle spot, nor is he an athletic unicorn with skill player measurables. Instead, Foster has tirelessly refined his technique over his four years at Mizzou, resulting in a high-motor run blocking style and excellent balance after contact that allows him to move defenders against their will.

What will help the Detroit product stand out to scouts is his ability to keep his nose to the grindstone and continue to work. It took Foster until his fourth year to earn the starting spot at Mizzou. So far, he’s made the most of his opportunity, recording an 80.9 overall blocking grade from PFF in 2021, not far behind the 82.0 career grade for Georgia’s Jones.

With another full offseason as the starter under his belt, the Tigers’ starting left tackle should be looking as comfortable as ever by being Mizzou’s anchor on the offensive line. If he can hold his own in the pass-rushing factory that is the SEC, then Javon Foster should hear his name called fairly early in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here