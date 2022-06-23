Skip to main content

Mizzou’s Javon Foster Makes PFF’s Top 10 Tackles List

Missouri’s Javon Foster earned high marks from Pro Football Focus for his NFL Draft potential.

Pro Football Focus (PFF), one of the football’s premier data and analytics outlets, released a list of their top ten offensive tackles for the 2023 NFL Draft. The Missouri Tigers own Javon Foster, a rising redshirt-senior tackle from Detroit (Mich.) West Bloomfield was able to crack the top 10, coming in at seventh spot.

Foster is one of two SEC tackles on the list, ranking just behind Georgia’s Broderick Jones, who comes in at the number two spot. Being 6’5” and over 320 pounds, Foster has developed his body over the course of the first four seasons he’s been in Columbia. In addition to PFF’s NFL Draft prospect list, Foster also provides the best returning run-blocking grade for any SEC offensive tackle this season.

Although Foster possesses the necessary frame to play in the NFL, he’s by no means a giant at the tackle spot, nor is he an athletic unicorn with skill player measurables. Instead, Foster has tirelessly refined his technique over his four years at Mizzou, resulting in a high-motor run blocking style and excellent balance after contact that allows him to move defenders against their will.

What will help the Detroit product stand out to scouts is his ability to keep his nose to the grindstone and continue to work. It took Foster until his fourth year to earn the starting spot at Mizzou. So far, he’s made the most of his opportunity, recording an 80.9 overall blocking grade from PFF in 2021, not far behind the 82.0 career grade for Georgia’s Jones.

With another full offseason as the starter under his belt, the Tigers’ starting left tackle should be looking as comfortable as ever by being Mizzou’s anchor on the offensive line. If he can hold his own in the pass-rushing factory that is the SEC, then Javon Foster should hear his name called fairly early in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

In This Article (1)

Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers

javon foster
Football

Mizzou’s Javon Foster Makes PFF’s Top 10 Tackles List

By Collier Logan1 minute ago
62ad4ddcacf77
News

‘I Know What it Takes’: New Mizzou Golf Coach Ready to Work

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
MK_30211
News

Abilene Christian Defensive Players To Watch vs. Mizzou in Week 3

By Dylan Seymour14 hours ago
AP22078718935308
Football

Instant Impact? A&M CB Transfer Dreydon Norwood Key To Mizzou Secondary

By Collier Logan18 hours ago
FVtqNG8WQAAkggi
Recruiting

Top Tigers OL Target Amir Herring Sets Commitment Date

By Mizzou Sports Talk Staff22 hours ago
USATSI_18057925
Baseball

Should Missouri Invest More Money Into Baseball?

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 21, 2022
FOfIjRhXMAYngza
Recruiting

Mizzou Football Set For Impressive Visitor Weekend

By Matt GalatzanJun 21, 2022
_E177193
Football

Abilene Christian Offensive Players To Watch vs. Mizzou in Week 3

By Dylan SeymourJun 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-20 at 6.22.19 PM
Football

SEC Transfer LB Ty’Ron Hopper Makes Instant Impact for Mizzou?

By Collier LoganJun 20, 2022