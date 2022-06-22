Top Tigers OL Target Amir Herring Sets Commitment Date

Mizzou Tigers Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Tigers news as Missouri looks to improve on an already impressive class.

Ahead of the 2022 college football season, recruiting is taking center stage from coast to coast. For Eli Drinkwitz and his new staff at Missouri, things are expected to be quite busy in Columbia relative to the top talent expected to travel to campus.

In the class of 2023 and beyond, Mizzou's recruiting momentum is hitting full force, and as a result, the Tigers are in the mix for some of the top names around the country. As the talent descends upon the Show Me state for a visit, drops top schools, commitment dates and more, this recruiting tracker will serve as a one-stop shop for Tigers fans looking for the very latest.

Stick with Mizzou Sports Talk for all of the latest updates in recruiting below:

JUNE 22, 10:45 AM UPDATE

One of the top offensive line targets for the Tigers has set his commitment date, and his decision is coming soon.

West Bloomfield (MI) guard Amir Herring will make his commitment on July 7, and will choose between Missouri, Michigan, Boston College, and Nebraska.

Herring, who is coming off of an official visit to Michigan, will be taking his official to Mizzou on Friday, alongside several other top Tigers targets, including fellow offensive linemen Cayden Green and Logan Reichart.

It will be his second trip to Missouri since March.

Herring currently holds 23 total offers and is thought to be a Michigan lean.

JUNE 21, 3:07 PM UPDATE

The Missouri Tigers are in the top-12 for standout Norcross (GA) wide receiver prospect Nakai Poole, he announced on Tuesday.

Alongside the Tigers, Pool listed Auburn, Mississippi State, Western Kentucky, Louisville, Purdue, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Michigan State, West Virginia, and Coastal Carolina in his top group.

Last season, Poole recorded 40 receptions for 703 yards and 11 touchdowns for Norcross.

He has 37 total offers to his name.

JUNE 20, 1:45 PM UPDATE

A three-sport star has been targeted by the Tigers.

Nicholas DeLoach Jr., announced his latest scholarship offer via Twitter over the weekend, with Mizzou jumping in on Friday. It appears the offer came via Bush Hamdan, the program's quarterbacks coach.

DeLoach, who also wrestles and runs track in addition to playing wide receiver on Friday nights for Cahokia (Ill.) High School, has added recent offers from Northern Illinois and Northern Iowa of late.

It appears the Tigers are high on the area standout, who averaged 17-plus yards per catch in 2021, before others at the Power Five level.

JUNE 18, 9:45 AM UPDATE

Missouri is still looking for top high school football talent -- quite literally.

As Eli Drinkwitz confirmed on Saturday morning, the program is scouting out recruits at a Mega Camp setting hosted by Northwestern this weekend.

The Tigers have long recruited the state of Illinois and surrounding area, so the weekend is a chance to jump in late on emerging 2023 talent or get the jump early on top underclassmen recruits who impress in person.

The Saturday event, per NU, is called the 'Chicagoland Showcase.'

JUNE 13, 4:30 PM UPDATE

One of the nation's top overall recruits, and a St. Louis native, is returning to Columbia for another visit.

As top contenders nationally battle for Samuel M'Pemba, the IMG Academy two-way star will be back at Mizzou on Tuesday. He announced the news via social media on Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound specimen is fresh off of a visit to Tennessee after having seen fellow SEC programs Georgia and Florida since April. Notre Dame, Miami and LSU are also considered contenders in the pass-rusher's recruitment.

M'Pemba of course has been a top priority for Drinkwitz and his staff since their arrival at Mizzou. He was last in town for a game in November and also saw campus last summer. The Tigers originally offered back in 2020.

JUNE 9, 11:30 AM UPDATE

An in-state riser is planning on working out in Columbia Thursday.

Pass rusher and wrestler Alex Bray, who preps at Chesterfield (Mo.) Marquette High School, say he will be competing for a scholarship offer. He has been heating up some on the trail, adding offers from Kent State, Murray State, New Mexico State, North Dakota State and others over the last three weeks.

Bray, listed at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, says he was defensive line MVP at Michigan's camp earlier this week. As a junior in 2021, he was recognized as an All-Conference and All-District performer.

JUNE 8, 7:00 PM UPDATE

The Tigers have offered a rising star in the 2025 class, in Christian Brothers College (St. Louis, MO) wide receiver, Corey Simms.

Missouri was the first Power 5 program to offer the 6-foot-3, 180-pound freshman.

"When I got my first offer, my heart dropped and I felt like I was about to pass out but that could of been because of the weather," he told 247Sports. "It was great because I felt like I accomplished what I have been working for my whole life."

Per the report, Simms is set to attend camps and Mizzou and Notre Dame in the coming weeks.

JUNE 7, 12:00 PM UPDATE

An emerging junior college target has set a visit date to see Missouri.

Butler Community College defensive back Anthony Robinson announced plans to take an official visit to the Tigers for the weekend of June 25. The lengthy talent, listed at 6-foot-3, announced the news via social media.

Robinson has seen his profile rise this spring, adding offers from Indiana, Colorado State, Marshall, Jackson State and Grambling, among others.

