Tigers DL Jayden Jernigan Announces Return For 2023 Season

The Tigers defense retained a key member on Monday when Jayden Jernigan announced he will be returning.

The undeniable strength of the Missouri Tigers this season was their defense, a unit that showed major improvement from their performance level during the 2021 season.

Defensively, the Tigers only allowed opponents to score 25 points per game on only 337.1 yards of total offense, and on Monday it gained a major boost towards maintaining that progress next season.

On Monday defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan announced that he would be returning next season to Missouri for the 2023 season.

This season Jernigan, a transfer from Oklahoma State, recorded 13 total tackles which included 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack in 12 games. While those numbers might jump off of the page, keeping as many pieces from a defense that was one of the best in the SEC is always a good thing.

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker, who earned a three-year extension during the season due to the Tigers performance, will definitely be excited to maintain Jernigan as they aim to replicate an elite 2022 season.

The return of Jernigan, along with the addition of Theo Wease from Oklahoma via the transfer portal and other potential additions, has the Tigers in good shape to turn some heads next season.

