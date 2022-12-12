Skip to main content

Tigers DL Jayden Jernigan Announces Return For 2023 Season

The Tigers defense retained a key member on Monday when Jayden Jernigan announced he will be returning.

The undeniable strength of the Missouri Tigers this season was their defense, a unit that showed major improvement from their performance level during the 2021 season.

Defensively, the Tigers only allowed opponents to score 25 points per game on only 337.1 yards of total offense, and on Monday it gained a major boost towards maintaining that progress next season.

On Monday defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan announced that he would be returning next season to Missouri for the 2023 season. 

This season Jernigan, a transfer from Oklahoma State, recorded 13 total tackles which included 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack in 12 games. While those numbers might jump off of the page, keeping as many pieces from a defense that was one of the best in the SEC is always a good thing. 

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker, who earned a three-year extension during the season due to the Tigers performance, will definitely be excited to maintain Jernigan as they aim to replicate an elite 2022 season.

The return of Jernigan, along with the addition of Theo Wease from Oklahoma via the transfer portal and other potential additions, has the Tigers in good shape to turn some heads next season.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Tigers? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Want even more Missouri Tigers News? Check out the SI.com team page here

Jayden Jernigan
Football

Tigers DL Jayden Jernigan Announces Return For 2023 Season

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19471121
Football

Ex Oklahoma WR Theo Wease Commits to Missouri

By Matt Galatzan
noah carter 33
Basketball

Mizzou F Noah Carter on Loss vs. Kansas: 'We Don't Lose, We Learn'

By Zach Dimmitt
isiaih mosley 432
Basketball

Mizzou MIA? Dennis Gates Vague on Why Isiaih Mosley Didn't Play vs. Kansas

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19601472
Basketball

Missouri Blown Out By Kansas In Border War Reunion

By Matt Galatzan
MB_MS_vs_Lindenwood_111322_23701_mSEUt
Basketball

Missouri Tigers vs. Kansas Jayhawks: Live Game Updates

By Collier Logan
mizzou kansas
Basketball

Mizzou vs. No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks: Preview, How to Watch & Betting Odds

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19023335
Football

Tigers Offer 1,000-Yard Vanderbilt RB: Mizzou Transfer Portal Tracker

By Mizzou Sports Talk Staff
Missouri Tigers Dominic Lovett versus Tennessee's Jeremy Banks - 2021
Football

Missouri Tigers Assistant Accepts Job on Tennessee Staff

By Collier Logan