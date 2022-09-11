After Encouraging Season Opener, Tigers Take Big Step Back in 40-12 Kansas State Loss

When the clock struck zero on the Missouri Tigers' 52-24 season-opening win against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, there appeared reason to be confident again in Drinkwitz's Tigers.

Defensively they looked solid overall, especially against the run as they only allowed the Bulldogs to gain eight yards on the ground. As they headed into their Week 2 matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats, there was a reason to believe they could keep it competitive, if not outright get the upset victory.

However, whatever progress appeared to be there following Week 1 was nowhere to be found in Week 2. The Wildcats dominated from the opening whistle in a game that was never truly close, with the Tigers losing 40-12.

Offensively, the Tigers couldn't get a single thing to work against a stout Wildcats' defense. They only managed 222 yards of total offense, a far cry from their 558 yards in Week 1.

The quarterback play left a lot to be desired, as Brady Cook looked lost at times. He completed 15 of 27 passes 128 yards and two interceptions. At one point in the second half, Cook threw interceptions on two straight pass attempts only for Jack Abraham to come in for a brief stint. Abraham would complete 0 of 3 passes, with two interceptions of his own, combining for four straight interceptions with Cook.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers couldn't stop a nosebleed if they tried. They allowed running back Deuce Vaughn to take 24 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns, as they simply could not stop him.

Not many people expected the Tigers to compete for an SEC title in 2022, but Week 1 seemed to show genuine strides of improvement. Now, just over a week later, those strides seem to have back tracked significantly.

One game does not make a season, especially in college football. If the Tigers want to be a competitive team this season, though, games like this can't happen. If they do continue to happen, then the 2022 season could be a long one to endure for Tigers' fans.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here