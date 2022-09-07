Kansas State's Key Defensive Players vs. Missouri Tigers in Week 2

The Missouri Tigers will faceoff with an old Big 12 rival on Saturday when they head to Manhattan to take on the Kansas State Wildcats.

In their opening game of the season, the Wildcats' defense pitched a shutout. To be fair, it was against South Dakota, but the K-State defense still looked like a very formidable unit.

They gave up only 270 total yards and held South Dakota to a 5/20 conversion rate on third and fourth downs.

Mizzou hung 52 points on LA Tech last Thursday, but this will surely be a more difficult test, especially on the road.

Here are some of the key players on the Wildcats' defense.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah – Edge Rush (Jr.)

2022 Stats: 3 tkls/ 1 sack/ 2 TFLs/ 1 QB Hurry

The 6’3” 252-pound Anudike-Uzomah was an absolute menace coming around the corner last season. In 2021, he trampled opposing offensive lines to the tune of 29 pressures, 17 tackles for loss, eleven sacks, and five forced fumbles, which was enough to earn him co- Defensive Lineman of the Year in the Big 12 last season. The Wildcats depend heavily on their line to wreak havoc up front rather than leaning on blitzes and they return both starting tackles as well as the uber-athletic Anudike-Uzomah, which means Missouri’s offensive line will have their hands full with one of the season’s biggest tests early in the season.

Eli Huggins- DT (RS. Sr.)

2022 Stats: 3 tkls/ 1 sack/ 1.5 TFLs

Huggins is a talented penetrator in his own right and benefits heavily from playing next to Anudike-Uzomah. Teams have to gameplay for the latter, which often frees up Huggins to terrorize the backfield. He's massive at 6'5" and just south of 300-pounds, making him a handful for blockers. It will be key for the Tigers to neutralize Anudike-Uzomah without double teams so that they can account for Huggins on the interior.

Julius Brents- Cornerback (Sr.)

2022 Stats: 3 tkls

The senior defensive back is a tower in the secondary at 6’4” 202-pounds. He spent two seasons at Iowa before transferring to Kansas State last year and making the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention team with 49 tackles and a pick in 2021. He’s one of the only returners to this secondary rotation which should bode well for whoever lines up under center for Mizzou in this one. Be on the look out though, Brents length could cause problems for the Tigers’ quarterback trying to fit throws over the top of him.

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here