Mizzou Kicker Harrison Mevis Named AP All-American

The preseason accolades for Missouri Tigers kicker Harrison Mevis continue to roll in, with the junior now being named as a First-Team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday.

Mevis has become a go-to player that head coach Eli Drinkwitz can count on, and one that the third-year head coach will likely need to win a handful of games this season.

According to the Missouri Athletics website, Mevis is the nation’s top returning field goal kicker with an 88.9% accuracy for someone with at least 40 career attempts.

Further, his 2021 stat line of 23 of 25 made field goals and 41 of 41 for point-after attempts speaks to Mevis's consistency. So does his perfect three out of three from beyond 50 yards, including a 58-yard kick that was good against Boston College.

Mevis HD already earned All-SEC First Team honors from the Associated Press, USA Today Coaches Poll, and Pro Football Focus.

Mevis also earned First Team All-America honors from The Athletic, Sporting News, Pro Football Focus, and Action Network.

For everything that Mevis has done thus far, he is on the Lou Garza Award Watch List, with 30 total nominees for the 2022 college football season.

At some point this season, the Missouri Tigers will need Mevis to come through once again. With how he’s performed during the first two seasons of his college career for the Tigers, Drinkwitz and the Tigers should have all the faith in the world in this young man.

