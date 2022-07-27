Eliah Drinkwitz Pokes Fun At Tennessee Recruiting Violations

The Mizzou coach did not hold anything back against his SEC Rivals

Eliah Drinkwitz has never been known for mincing his words.

But during a Wednesday appearance on the Jim Rome show, Drinkwitz took it to another level, ripping his SEC East rival Tennessee Volunteers regarding their impending NCAA allegations.

"I thought you were going to introduce my record, but with the latest allegations against Tennessee, hold up on what my record is because I expect them to vacate some wins, and that's going to help my record a little bit," Drinkwitz joked.

The Volunteers, of course, are facing 18 Level I violations for nearly $60,000 in impermissible benefits to former recruits under then head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Pruitt's wife, Casey, is also under investigation after she allegedly helped a recruit's mother pay her car note, with payments totaling at least $12,500, among other allegations, per reports -- something Drinkwitz also satirized.

"Me personally, I've got to question my wife's commitment to winning," Drinkwitz joked. "I don't know how much she's committed if she's not engaging in some of these things. I didn't know that was fair play."

Pruitt's wife had also previously served as a member of the compliance department during his previous stops at Oklahoma, Florida State, and Troy, indicating that she was likely very familiar with NCAA rules and regulations.

"Pressure does crazy things to people," Drinkwitz said. "There's a lot of pressure to win in the SEC. That's crazy."

All jokes aside, however, Drinkwitz was complimentary of the Volunteer's cooperation with the NCAA during the investigation and how they have taken ownership of their past mistakes.

"It was a little bit surprising to see the in-depth nature of what was going on there," Drinkwitz continued. "But I am sure glad that Tennessee was taking some ownership of it and we'll see what the results are. But it's pretty interesting for sure."

