Skip to main content

Mizzou Coach Eliah Drinkwitz Pokes Fun At Tennessee Recruiting Violations

The Mizzou coach did not hold anything back against his SEC Rivals

Eliah Drinkwitz has never been known for mincing his words. 

But during a Wednesday appearance on the Jim Rome show, Drinkwitz took it to another level, ripping his SEC East rival Tennessee Volunteers regarding their impending NCAA allegations. 

"I thought you were going to introduce my record, but with the latest allegations against Tennessee, hold up on what my record is because I expect them to vacate some wins, and that's going to help my record a little bit," Drinkwitz joked.

The Volunteers, of course, are facing 18 Level I violations for nearly $60,000 in impermissible benefits to former recruits under then head coach Jeremy Pruitt. 

Pruitt's wife, Casey, is also under investigation after she allegedly helped a recruit's mother pay her car note, with payments totaling at least $12,500, among other allegations, per reports -- something Drinkwitz also satirized.

"Me personally, I've got to question my wife's commitment to winning," Drinkwitz joked. "I don't know how much she's committed if she's not engaging in some of these things. I didn't know that was fair play."

Pruitt's wife had also previously served as a member of the compliance department during his previous stops at Oklahoma, Florida State, and Troy, indicating that she was likely very familiar with NCAA rules and regulations.

"Pressure does crazy things to people," Drinkwitz said. "There's a lot of pressure to win in the SEC. That's crazy." 

All jokes aside, however, Drinkwitz was complimentary of the Volunteer's cooperation with the NCAA during the investigation and how they have taken ownership of their past mistakes.

"It was a little bit surprising to see the in-depth nature of what was going on there," Drinkwitz continued. "But I am sure glad that Tennessee was taking some ownership of it and we'll see what the results are. But it's pretty interesting for sure."

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

In This Article (1)

Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers

a46b6802-f516-48c6-9e98-76fcab8234d3-large16x9_AP21247704058906
News

Eliah Drinkwitz Pokes Fun At Tennessee Recruiting Violations

By Matt Galatzan1 minute ago
MarShawn Lloyd Running Back South Carolina Gamecocks - 2021 contest at Missouri - linebacker Blaze Aldredge for Missouri
Football

Missouri Week 8: South Carolina Offensive Players to Watch

By Dylan Seymour6 hours ago
Defensive End Missouri Tigers
Football

Missouri Tigers Week 8 Preview: South Carolina Gamecocks

By Dylan SeymourJul 26, 2022 9:35 AM EDT
Max Whisner Missouri Tight End - class of 2022
Football

Will Missouri Tight Ends Tyler Stephens and Max Whisner Make an Impact?

By Collier LoganJul 25, 2022 6:03 PM EDT
Brett Le Blanc
Recruiting

Tiger Commitment Le Blanc Invited to All-America Game

By Mizzou Sports Talk StaffJul 25, 2022 11:15 AM EDT
clarkson
Basketball

Ex Mizzou Guard Jordan Clarkson to Play Internationally at FIBA Qualifiers

By Zach DimmittJul 25, 2022 9:15 AM EDT
Tennessee Volunteers
Recruiting

Does Missouri Benefit from Tennessee's NCAA Violations?

By Brian SmithJul 24, 2022 3:34 PM EDT
USATSI_15269686
Football

Mizzou Versus Vanderbilt Staff Predictions

By Brian SmithJul 23, 2022 12:14 PM EDT
Joshua Manning
Recruiting

Priority WR Joshua Manning Commits To Missouri

By Matt GalatzanJul 21, 2022 10:18 PM EDT