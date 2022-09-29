Skip to main content

Tigers LB Dameon Wilson Ready To Have His Number Called Against Georgia

Wilson could see more playing time with linebacker Chad Bailey questionable against Georgia.

When the Missouri Tigers went down 14-0 to the Auburn Tigers in the first quarter, it appeared that it could be heading for a blowout loss. However, Missouri would respond with 14 points in the second quarter to send the two teams to the locker rooms at halftime with a 14-14 tie. 

It would have been easy for Missouri to roll over and simply give up against Auburn, but they didn't. Linebacker Dameon Wilson detailed the response from Missouri to bounce back from a rough first quarter and stay in the game against Auburn. 

"It was just to get back into it and don't really let it faze us, and just make plays," Wilson said.

That mindset worked, of course, as the Tigers tied the game at 14-14 but would ultimately lose 17-14 on a heartbreaking fumble in overtime. Now, as the Tigers prepare for their matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs, Wilson could see an increased role on defense.

Tigers' linebacker Chad Bailey left the Auburn game with an injury and was in a sling after the game. As a result, he is questionable for the Georgia game, but Wilson is ready to go if he does get the start. 

"I'll prepare myself just to be ready for my number to be called and just to do what I came here to do," Wilson said. 

It is no secret that this could be a long game for the Tigers. After all, the Bulldogs appear unbeatable this season as the clear No. 1 team in the country. However, Wilson and his teammates will be ready to go regardless of the expectations.

