Can Mizzou Learn From Kent State Ahead of Matchup vs. No. 1 Georgia?

The Missouri Tigers could take a page out of Kent State's book ahead of a matchup with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.

The Missouri Tigers are still grieving after a brutal 17-14 overtime loss to the Auburn Tigers that was a Nathaniel Peat fumble away from being a win for coach Eli Drinkwitz and company in the SEC opener.

Now, Mizzou is set to welcome the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs to Columbia on Saturday in a game that could end in a way most of the country might be able to predict.

But college football's No. 1 team looked like anything but on Saturday at home against the Kent State Golden Flashes in a game that saw the Bulldogs have some uncharacteristic play from their defense along with committing three turnovers before pulling away with a 39-22 win.

The Bulldogs had only allowed one touchdown and 10 total points in the three games leading up to their home bout with Kent State, but the Golden Flashes showed some impressive toughness and resilience despite the universe's doubts.

Georgia scored a 75-yard touchdown on the second play of the game, as things could've gone severely downhill for the Golden Flashes from there. But instead, Kent State buckled its collective chin strap and kept the game within striking distance right up until Georgia found the end zone with five minutes left to go up by three scores.

Mizzou should expect a similarly tough gut punch to come it's way at some point against the Bulldogs on Saturday but have some major reasons to feel positive about potentially keeping things close, something the Tigers didn't do in last season's 43-8 beatdown at the hands of the eventual national champions.

For starters, the Tigers will be at home this time around. Additionally, they boast receiver Dominic Lovett, the SEC's leading receiver (376 yards) through four games of action.

Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook hasn't shied away from targeting Lovett on deep throws this season, something the Tigers could aim to do against a Georgia defense that allowed Kent State a 56-yard catch-and-run touchdown that struck some serious momentum into the heart of the underdogs.

But Kent State forced three Georgia turnovers, which was a glaring reason why the game remained close. For the Tigers to have any chance similar to this, they'll need to be active all game long.

Mizzou's chances at an upset for the ages begins on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. C.T. at Faurot Field.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here