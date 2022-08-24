WATCH: Ex-Mizzou Tigers RB Tyler Badie Scores TD in NFL Preseason Debut

The former Tiger was quite successful in his first NFL appearance

If Missouri Tigers fans remember one thing about former running back Tyler Badie, it’s that he was a threat to score just about every time he touched the field.

Now with the Baltimore Ravens, that still seems to be the case. During his professional debut in Baltimore’s second preseason game, Badie caught his first NFL touchdown.

Badie totaled just 40 all-purpose yards on the night but looked much more polished than a sixth-round pick, as he took most of the carries in the Ravens’ 24-17 victory over the Arizona Cardinals and scored on one of his two receptions.

He’s been impressing in camp and his performance in the Ravens preseason finale should give him some momentum heading into his first professional campaign.

He’s used to making plays in the endzone, having hit paydirt 34 times in his tenure at Missouri, but this one is surely special to the New Orleans, LA native. It was his first touchdown in an NFL jersey and although it’s only the preseason, it’s a moment he’s likely to remember for a long time.

The touchdown was the icing on the cake and will be his highlight play from the night, but Badie showed a lot more than that in his first big league action. He had 14 touches in the Sunday night matchup, never fumbling or dropping a pass.

The former Tiger looked like a veteran back, blocking well in pass protection and finding holes to keep the chains moving. Badie’s reliability played a big role in the win and is something that the Ravens may value going forward.

Right now, Badie’s fourth on Baltimore’s depth chart, but that’s only right now. The rookie ball carrier certainly demonstrated the goods during Sunday’s win and helping his team go 2-0 in the preseason has to sit well with the coaching staff.

If Badie keeps playing the way fans grew accustomed to at Mizzou, his first regular-season NFL touchdown isn’t far off.

