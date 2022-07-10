Nathaniel Peat Returns Home to Missouri

Watching former Missouri Tigers ' running back Tyler Badie rush for 1,604 yards, 6.0 yards per carry, and 14 touchdowns in 2021 was special. After being drafted in the sixth round, the now running back for the Baltimore Ravens will be missed by the Missouri coaches, players, and fans.

Can he be replaced by one Missouri running back? Perhaps two?

The player(s) replacing Badie will be hard pressed to match his production. To help with that situation, Missouri did bring in a transfer that’s quite familiar with the surroundings near Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Graduating from Columbia (Mo.) Rock Bridge, Nathaniel Peat signed with Stanford as a part of its 2019 recruiting class. He also had offers from Missouri, Northwestern, Purdue, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas and Minnesota.

After transferring this off season, he participated in Missouri’s spring practice. He is the odds-on favorite to be the Tigers’ starting running back this fall. Peat is an experienced running back with two more seasons of eligibility, so his addition to Mizzou’s roster is welcomed from that perspective alone.

Peat’s final season in a Cardinal uniform saw him lead the team in rushing with 404 yards and three touchdowns. Stanford struggled offensively with injuries and inexperience, but Peat was one of the bright spots.

His 87-yard touchdown run at Southern California helped Stanford to a 42-28 victory, and Peat rushed for 115 yards during the game.

From his three seasons as a member of the Stanford program, Peat rushed for a total of 665 yards and four scores. He also contributed 16 receptions and 106 yards receiving. Peat will be competing with another Missouri running back for the bulk of the carries, and perhaps the two can combine to help offset the loss of Badie.

Junior Elijah Young waited his turn to be a focal point for Mizzou's run game. When given a shot to lead the Tigers versus Army in the Armed Forces Bowl, he played well, carrying 13 times for 75 yards. Just as important, he caught five passes for 32 yards against the Cadets, showcasing his all-around skills.

Young rushed for 162 yards and one score last season overall, while also hauling in 11 passes for 64 yards and a score.

Peat is expected to be the starter at running back, and rotating Young in the backfield will help bolster Missouri’s overall rushing attack. The two running backs should combine to be a good 1-2 punch for the Tigers this fall.

