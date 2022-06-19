1-on-1 with Mizzou WR Commitment Marquis Johnson

The Missouri Tigers picked up their fifth commitment of the 2023 recruiting class from Marquis Johnson, a prospect from Dickson (Texas) High School.

The talented recruit from the Lone Star State took the time to do an interview discussing topics such as why he picked Missouri and his goals as a football player.

Q: When was the last time you had your height measured?

Johnson: “It was at Mizzou,” Johnson quickly said. “I was 5’11”.”

Q: Are you above 175-pounds now or are you below?

Johnson: “Personally, I think I’m above it. 176 (pounds), to be exact.”

Q: Now the obvious question, why did you pick Missouri?

Johnson: “Missouri… Me personally, it’s not even because of my dad. I like the people. I like the energy, the environment, I just like everything else.

“But I also like football, and of course, I like it there (at Missouri). I like the academics, the academics are really good.”

Q: You mentioned your dad. Did he play at Missouri?

Johnson: “He went to Missouri for three years. He was a two-year starter. My dad is Domonique Johnson. He played corner for two years at Mizzou, and then he transferred to Jackson State. He had the opportunity to go to the NFL, and he did. He played for six years.”

Q: You mentioned energy, what did you mean by that?

Johnson: “I like the energy. Everyone is having fun. Just hanging out with teammates. Getting to know them, I just love the people, and I love the team.

“Like the team, they made me comfortable. At first, I was uncomfortable but I didn’t know anybody (at Missouri). You know, they were strangers. Once we got to know each other, started to hang around, I just got comfortable with them.”

Q: Distance from home is apparently not a factor for you?

Johnson: “I love it (in Dickinson). I just wanted to get away (for college) though. Been here too long. Time to get away. Time to see better things.”

Q: Who were the other schools that were in contention to get your commitment beyond Missouri?

Johnson: “I mean, to be honest with you, the other school that was close to Missouri was Utah.”

Q: What did you like about Utah?

Johnson: “Utah, they gave me the opportunity to play both sides of the football. Like, the defensive coach and offensive coach, they both offered me.”

Q: Transitioning to development, what are you working on to get better right now?

Johnson: “I’m working on my strength. Like my body, just getting stronger, and my route running. My hands of course. Getting my hands better.”

Q: What can you tell everyone about the coaches that recruited you from Missouri?

Johnson: “Uh, (Defensive Coordinator and Safeties) Coach (Blake) Baker, he was the guy that came down to Dickinson (High School). We have been talking over the phone for a long time.”

Q: How did your offer from Missouri come about?

“They wanted to offer me in person. Coach Baker was my cousin’s receiver coach in high school. My cousin is Marcus Johnson. He’s in the NFL now. I think how they knew me was through my cousin, and I guess when they started watching a little something of me.

And (Wide Receivers) Coach (Jacob) Peeler, he wanted to offer me, but wanted to do it in person (while I was on campus). So, basically, they have been looking at me for a long time.”

Q: Who’s your cousin that you said plays in the National Football league?

Johnson: “Marcus Johnson.”

Q: Who does he play with?

Johnson: “He plays with the (San Francisco) 49ers now.”

Q: Where did Marcus play college football?

Johnson: “Texas.”

Q: One last question, what do you do best as a receiver?

Johnson: “The thing I do best as a receiver, bringing the football all the way through (to my body). Keeping my eyes focused on the ball, and bringing it in.”

Johnson also added a general comment that shows how he respects the opportunity he has.

“I just want to go and get better (at Missouri). The chance to play in the SEC is a blessing. I have a chance to showcase what I can do.”

